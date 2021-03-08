How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (3/8)

MONDAY, March 8

How Do We Win?

Facebook Live

Free | 6 p.m.

Black Lives Matter Louisville is hosting ”a week-long series of panels commemorating the year anniversary of the senseless murder of” Breonna Taylor. The first of its events is titled, “How Do We Win? Part 1: Policy,” featuring local and national organizers, including Keturah Herron with the ACLU of Kentucky and Puneet Cheema, who works with the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund. Tuesday’s Part 2 panel is about mobilizing and transitioning from movement to movement. Check Black Lives Matter Louisville’s Facebook page for more panels throughout the week.

TIF 101

Facebook Live

Free | 6 p.m.

A bill in the Kentucky legislature seeks to establish a tax increment finance district, or TIF, in The West End for economic development. But what’s a TIF, and what are its implications? This panel, convened by Russell: A Place of Promise, will answer that question. Panelists are Jackie Floyd, RPOP’s lead community outreach specialist; Aaron Jackson, the budget director for the Office of Management and Budget for Metro government; Councilman Jecorey Arthur; and Haven Herrington, a resident, homeowner and business owner.

AAI Presents Criminal Justice Summit 2021

Facebook Live

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

This panel will explore what policing looks like currently in Louisville and what it might look like in the future. Panelists are: Metro Council President David James; new Police Chief Erika Shields; Cherie Dawson-Edwards, the associate dean for A&S Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for UofL; and River City FOP President Ryan Nichols.

TUESDAY, March 9

Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle For The Vote

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Historian Ellen Carol DuBois will talk about the political organizers who secured the right for women to vote, including the link between the suffrage movement and the abolition of slavery, as well as the Black, women leaders who were ignored by white suffragists. DuBois is a distinguished research professor in the History Department of UCLA, and the name of this lecture is also the name of her “authoritative account” of the suffrage movement: “Suffrage, Women’s Long Battle for the Vote.”

Reckoning Forum

Zoom

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Interfaith Paths to Peace is highlighting “Louisvillians doing the work of building a racial justice city” in this online forum. During the first part of the forum, community leaders will share their stories. In the second part, you can join breakout groups to hear more about the leaders and learn how to help them. This month’s guests are Dr. Steven Kniffley, “The Afrocentric Psychologist;” criminal justice advocate Savvy Shabazz; community organizer Richard Whitlock; and former Louisville NAACP President Aubrey Williams.

THURSDAY, March 11

Revolutionary Reading Group

Zoom

Free | 6 p.m.

Louisville Political Education for Liberation is taking a break from its regular classes this month. In their stead will be reading groups for selections from the book, “Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde, a poet and feminist. This week, the group will be studying “Scratching the Surface: Some Notes on Barriers to Women and Loving.”

March InKY Reading Series

Zoom

Free | 7 p.m.

Two members of the Affriclachian poets will read their work at Louisville Literary Arts’ monthly author series. The first, Frank X Walker was Kentucky’s first African American poet laureate and co-founder of the Affrilachian Poets who recently released a collection called “Masked Man, Black: Pandemic & Protest Poems.” The second, makalani bandele’s most recent collection “under the aegis of a winged mind” won the 2019 Autumn House Press Poetry Prize. You’ll also hear from Britton Shurley the author of the chapbook “Spinning the Vast Fantastic” and an associate professor of English at West Kentucky Community & Technical Ccollege in Paducah, Kentucky.

ALL WEEK

Umoja Project Tech Support

Online

Donation-based | Anytime

After Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s pop-up shelter for people who are houseless, the nonprofit’s Umoja Project realized that it needed to expand mobile tech support to Louisville’s houseless community. Donate to this fundraiser so CTCT can purchase the necessary equipment.