How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (3/22)

MONDAY, March 22

Together in Justice, Together in Faith

Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church

Free | 5-6 p.m.

Bring a poster and gather on Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church’s property for a roadside display of solidarity against racism.

TUESDAY, March 23

Black Minds Matter

310 E. Broadway, Suite 102

Free | 6-7 p.m.

The Change Education Center is now offering in-person mentoring events. Mentor Chanté leads this session on mind over matter techniques for elementary scholars. Pizza from The Post will be served. Use the Lyft code 30FOR12RIDE for free transportation to the event.

WEDNESDAY, March 24

Beaded Treasures Jewelry Making Workshop

Facebook Live

Free | Noon

Volunteers of America leads this jewelry making workshop on Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s Facebook page. Learn how to make earrings, bracelets and necklaces, and the VOA will hook you up with resources for more advanced classes and opportunities for you to sell what you make.

The Next Door Market Mobile Grocery Pop Up Market

Louisville Urban League

No cover | Noon-2 p.m.

The Black-owned Next Door Market is setting up shop at the Louisville Urban League this Wednesday. Browse the grocery’s selection of dairy, vegetables, fresh fruit and more. And, take advantage of some good deals: 10% off groceries, $10 off prepared meals and $5 off when you buy a box of fruits and vegetables.

THURSDAY, March 25

Looking at the Past to Inspire the Future: Community Leader Panel Discussion

Facebook Live

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Louisville community leaders discuss how “movements from the past can inspire our future,” with the new film “Judas and the Black Messiah” as an example. Panelists are: former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker, Councilperson Keisha Dorsey, Black Market KY founder Shauntrice Martin and Assistant Professor in UofL’s Department of Pan-African Studies Brandon McCormack.

Our Rightful Place: A History of Women at the University of Kentucky, 1880-1945

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Learn about the first female students at UK and how they “fought for access to basic facilities that were denied to UK women for decades, including housing and study spaces.” This lecture is led by founding director of the Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History at the University of Kentucky libraries Terry Birdwhistell and Associate Dean of the University of Kentucky Libraries Special Collections Research Center Dierdre A. Scaggs.

2021 Arts-Louisville Theatre Awards Virtual “Spotlight” Edition

Facebook Live

Free | 6 p.m.

The performing arts have been shut down for more than a year, with only scaled down and reimagined shows happening since the beginning of the pandemic. But Arts-Louisville.com still wanted to recognize the vast amount of talent in the local theater scene, so they restructured their 7th Annual Theatre Awards to celebrate the companies who have strove for diversity and inclusion in an industry that has had serious problems with equity.

Meet the Artists: Zaynab’s Night of Destiny

Zoom

Free | 7 p.m.

“Zaynab’s Night of Destiny” is a new children’s audio immersive inspired by stories from the Louisville community, from Commonwealth Theatre Center and set to be released this August. In preparation for the show and in celebration of Women’s History Month, director Zeina Salame, playwright Denmo Ibrahim and Director of Creative Engagement Hallie Dizdarevic will talk about “the genesis of the project, how it has adapted during COVID and the importance of intersectional feminist perspectives in children’s theatre” in this public discussion. They’ll also read the script and participate in a Q&A.