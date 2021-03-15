How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (3/15)

MONDAY, March 15

Unlocking the Truth Series: HIV & Mass Incarceration

Facebook Live

Free | 5-6 p.m.

Tune into Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s Facebook page for a talk about the link between HIV and the racist history of mass incarceration. Your presenters are Shelton McElroy with the Louisville Community Bail Fund and Trinidad Jackson and Jelani Kerr with the UofL School of Public Health & Information Sciences. This is the first of four talks about HIV, led by the FIAAY Project, a group that addresses HIV vulnerability for African American communities and formerly incarcerated African American adults in particular.

TUESDAY, March 16

Lunch and Learn: Kelly Navies on the Carter Family

Zoom

Free | noon-1 p.m.

Kelly Navies, an oral historian museum specialist at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, joins New Albany’s Carnegie Center for Art & History for a virtual talk about George Washington Carter: A free person of color who lived in New Albany and was strongly believed to be an active participant in the Underground Railroad. Navies happens to be a direct descendent of Carter. You must register beforehand to attend this afternoon program.

WEDNESDAY, March 17

I Am America: The Long Road to Justice

Online

Free (or $10 donation) | Noon-1 p.m.

The Muhammad Ali Center hosts this discussion on “how police brutality, racial discrimination, and the dehumanization of black and brown bodies are rooted in US history.” Panelists will also talk about how this history continues and will give a call to action, “honoring Breonna’s life and legacy by ensuring that this injustice never happens again.” Panelists include Bennie Ivory, the vice chair of the Muhammad Ali Center Board of Directors; Keturah Herron, a policy strategist with the ACLU of Kentucky; and the Rev. Timothy Findley Jr. of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center.

THURSDAY, March 18

Free Virtual Painting Class – Clovers

Zoom

Free ($25 for art kit) | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Here’s a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without going out: Make your own clover field painting with this free, virtual lesson led by the Black-owned A Purposeful Ponte Studio. You can register for the class at no charge, but there is an option to buy a $25 art kit with everything you need from the studio.

Small Business Workshops

Zoom

Free (Donations accepted) | 7-9 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s small business workshops continue. This week’s is on 2021 goals. If you attend 90% of the courses, your business will receive additional resources and funding.

FRIDAY, March 19

‘The Other America: An Anne Braden Story’

Zoom

Donations accepted | 6:30-8 p.m.

Squallis Puppeteers’ latest show is about Anne Braden, the famous Louisville civil rights activist who Martin Luther King Jr. named in his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” The puppeteer collective is teaming up with the UofL Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research for a production that combines tabletop and shadow puppetry. In it, a puppet Braden tells the story of the case that she’s most well-known for: In 1954, the real-life Braden and her husband, Carl, bought a home in an all-white neighborhood and transferred the deed to their friends, Andrew and Charlotte Wade, who were Black. The Wades and Bradens “endured a backlash of white supremacist hatred and violence. When Louisville’s racial tensions became entangled in the nationwide anti-communist hysteria, the lives of both families were changed forever,” write organizers. This is a live-screening, followed by a discussion with members of the production crew and the Anne Braden Institute. Afterward, the entire broadcast will be uploaded to YouTube and Facebook, where it will remain available through that Sunday. ­