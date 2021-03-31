What to See: Gallery Roundup

This list is only a selection of the art shows open or opening in Louisville for the Month of April.
Pyro
1006 E. Washington Street
Gallery Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon–6 p.m., Sundays, 1 p.m.–4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“Pandemic Studio: Works in Isolation”
April 2–25
Show features 20 regional artists creating during pandemic isolation
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
820 E. Market Street
New Albany, Indiana
Gallery Hours: Virtual
sointoart.org/events
Braylyn “Resko” Stewart
“Aerosol Savant”
Opening April 16
Muralist takes work inside with this collection of works by Stewart
UofL Hite Art Institute-Portland MFA Studio
1606 Rowan Street
Gallery Hours: Reservations required except for opening night
louisville.edu/art/exhibitions/all/2021-mfa-thesis-exhibitions
Rachid Tagoulla and Karen Weeks
“Shifting Sands” and “Love Labor: Literal Symbols and True Abstractions”
April 9–26
MFA Thesis show
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400 C Lime Kiln Lane
Gallery Hours: Tuesdays–Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
kentuckyfineartgallery.com
Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster
“Winners Circle”
April 9–June 30
Derby-themed artworks
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St.
Gallery Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
Vian Sora
“FLOODGATES”
On view til April 24
The show features Vian Sora’s new experiments with abstraction and neon colors.
Tim Faulkner Gallery
991 Logan St.
Gallery Hours: Mondays, 5 p.m.–midnight, Tuesdays–Saturdays, noon–midnight, Sundays, noon–10 p.m.
tfgart.com
Damon Thompson
“Archetypes”
April 6–May 3
Thompson’s first solo show featuring and celebrating “the intimacy that happens when we see a celebrity”
