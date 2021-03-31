What to See: Gallery Roundup

Archetypes - Recent Portrait Paintings by Damon Thompson will be at the Tim Faulkner Gallery.

This list is only a selection of the art shows open or opening in Louisville for the Month of April.

Pyro

1006 E. Washington Street

Gallery Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon–6 p.m., Sundays, 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“Pandemic Studio: Works in Isolation”

April 2–25

Show features 20 regional artists creating during pandemic isolation

The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

820 E. Market Street

New Albany, Indiana

Gallery Hours: Virtual

sointoart.org/events

Braylyn “Resko” Stewart

“Aerosol Savant”

Opening April 16

Muralist takes work inside with this collection of works by Stewart

UofL Hite Art Institute-Portland MFA Studio

1606 Rowan Street

Gallery Hours: Reservations required except for opening night

louisville.edu/art/exhibitions/all/2021-mfa-thesis-exhibitions

Rachid Tagoulla and Karen Weeks

“Shifting Sands” and “Love Labor: Literal Symbols and True Abstractions”

April 9–26

MFA Thesis show

Advertisement

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400 C Lime Kiln Lane

Gallery Hours: Tuesdays–Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster

“Winners Circle”

April 9–June 30

Derby-themed artworks

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St.

Gallery Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

Vian Sora

“FLOODGATES”

On view til April 24

The show features Vian Sora’s new experiments with abstraction and neon colors.

Tim Faulkner Gallery

991 Logan St.

Gallery Hours: Mondays, 5 p.m.–midnight, Tuesdays–Saturdays, noon–midnight, Sundays, noon–10 p.m.

tfgart.com

Damon Thompson

“Archetypes”

April 6–May 3

Thompson’s first solo show featuring and celebrating “the intimacy that happens when we see a celebrity”