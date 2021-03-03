What to See: Gallery Roundup

This list is only a selection of the art shows open or opening in Louisville for the month of March.
Pyro
1006 E. Washington St.
Gallery Hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Sundays from 1 p.m.–4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“Art-Griculture”
by Bob Lockhart, Lindsey Duffy, Elmer Lopez
March 1 through 26
Show features artists from different perspectives “inspired by the concept of uplifting one another through empathy and personal reflection.”
B. Deemer/WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Gallery Hours: Tuesday–Friday until 3 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays
wheelhouse.art
“Featured Art Collections”
by Madison Cawein and Robert Knipschild
Not formally an opening but these featured painting collections will be on display at WheelHouse Art.
UofL Hite Art Institute-MFA Studio
1606 Rowan St.
Gallery Hours: Reservations Required except for opening night
louisville.edu/art/exhibitions/all/2021-mfa-thesis-exhibitions
“-rhiza”
by Katherine Watts
March 12 through 22
MFA thesis show featuring works by Katherine Watts dealing with “nature, memories, observation and abstraction.”
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Gallery Hours: Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.– 7 p.m., Sunday–Monday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
revelrygallery.com
“Paper Dolls”
by Kasey Petrocelli aka Jagged Little Quill
March 5 through April 5
A show featuring paper quilling focused on the ideas and issues of self-care.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St.
Gallery Hours: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“Rolling Uphill in Neutral”
by Rebecca Norton
On view til March 28
The show features work dealing with the optical illusion of gravity hills explored through paintings, photographs and other mediums.
Coming soon: Vian Sora’s “FLOODGATE” opening March 26
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Gallery Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Most Sundays 12 p.m.–4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“Eight Perspectives”
by Elmer Lucille Allen, Allie Jensen, Lucy Azubuike, Jean Salmon, Cheryl Chapman, Tonnea Green, Taylor Sanders, Guinever Smith
Closing March 20
Show explores eight artist perspectives on “art-making.”
Comments