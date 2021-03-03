What to See: Gallery Roundup

This list is only a selection of the art shows open or opening in Louisville for the month of March.

Pyro

1006 E. Washington St.

Gallery Hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Sundays from 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“Art-Griculture”

by Bob Lockhart, Lindsey Duffy, Elmer Lopez

March 1 through 26

Show features artists from different perspectives “inspired by the concept of uplifting one another through empathy and personal reflection.”

B. Deemer/WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Gallery Hours: Tuesday–Friday until 3 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays

wheelhouse.art

“Featured Art Collections”

by Madison Cawein and Robert Knipschild

Not formally an opening but these featured painting collections will be on display at WheelHouse Art.

UofL Hite Art Institute-MFA Studio

1606 Rowan St.

Gallery Hours: Reservations Required except for opening night

louisville.edu/art/exhibitions/all/2021-mfa-thesis-exhibitions

“-rhiza”

by Katherine Watts

March 12 through 22

MFA thesis show featuring works by Katherine Watts dealing with “nature, memories, observation and abstraction.”

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Gallery Hours: Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.– 7 p.m., Sunday–Monday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“Paper Dolls”

by Kasey Petrocelli aka Jagged Little Quill

March 5 through April 5

A show featuring paper quilling focused on the ideas and issues of self-care.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St.

Gallery Hours: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“Rolling Uphill in Neutral”

by Rebecca Norton

On view til March 28

The show features work dealing with the optical illusion of gravity hills explored through paintings, photographs and other mediums.

Coming soon: Vian Sora’s “FLOODGATE” opening March 26

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Gallery Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Most Sundays 12 p.m.–4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“Eight Perspectives”

by Elmer Lucille Allen, Allie Jensen, Lucy Azubuike, Jean Salmon, Cheryl Chapman, Tonnea Green, Taylor Sanders, Guinever Smith

Closing March 20

Show explores eight artist perspectives on “art-making.”