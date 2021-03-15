Breonna Taylor Mother of Breonna Taylor received many hugs at the rally for her daughter.
Photo Set: Breonna Remembered, Justice Called For At Memorial Rally

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday, once again at Injustice Square — the site of 2020’s racial justice protests — to chant Breonna Taylor’s name. This time, it was in observance to the one year anniversary of her killing by Louisville police. 

The rally and march, organized in part by the New York-based group Until Freedom, started at 1 p.m. with singing from the No Justice No Peace Choir and speeches. Taylor’s family was in attendance, including her mother, sister and aunt, as well as her boyfriend, Kenny Walker. 

Multiple speakers, including Sadiqa Reynolds with the Louisville Urban League called for continued action in the wake of Taylor’s death. 

“This is about justice,” she said. “This is about our power to change this world for our children, for my daughter. This is so we make sure that not another person dies at the hands of the police.”

At 4 p.m., the crowd began to march downtown, shouting Breonna’s name and “You can’t stop the revolution.” After about an hour, the group returned to Injustice Square, formally known as Jefferson Square Park. 

The group slowly dispersed for the evening, although some protesters took to River Road. Around 9:30 p.m., Louisville police declared the gathering in the street an unlawful assembly. 

The No Justice No Peace Choir performed their song “Say Her Name,” an anthem dedicated to Breonna Taylor.
Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, spoke at the rally on the anniversary of her death.
Hundreds showed up to Jefferson Square Park for the rally remembering Breonna Taylor on the anniversary of her death.
Pastor Timothy E. Findley Jr.
Hannah Drake performed her poem “Formation” at the rally on Saturday marking 1 year since Breonna Taylor was killed by LMPD.
Keturah Herron.
Attorneys Benjamin Crump, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker.
Attorney Benjamin Crump.
Tamika Palmer.
The daughters of Danny Ray Thomas, a Black man who was killed in Houston in 2018 by a Sheriff’s Deputy during a mental health crisis, attended the rally for Breonna Taylor on March 13.
Family members of Sean Monterrosa, a 22 year old Latino American who was shot and killed in Vallejo California in June by a police officer during the protests, also attended the rally for Breonna Taylor.
Tamika Mallory with Until Freedom spoke at the rally.
Yung Joc.
Signs and artwork adorned Jefferson Square Park for the rally. 
Several children wrote on Jefferson with chalk messages such as Justice for Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter and Breeway.
Several armed protesters stood around Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.
A protester stood with their hands up as a police officer held a gun while protesters marched through downtown.
A protester rode by on a skateboard past LMPD vehicles blocking off Roy Wilkins Avenue.
Hundreds of people came out for the rally.
Several armed protesters accompanied the marchers as they went through downtown.
Linda Sarsour with Until Freedom spoke to the crowd in Jefferson Square on Saturday.
Sadiqa Reynolds.
A sign downtown. 
Charles Meredith painted the scene at Jefferson Square on Saturday.
Protesters climbed on top of one of the dump trucks used to block off traffic around the Square.
After the rally, hundreds of protesters began to march through downtown.
Protesters of all ages came out. 
A line of protesters gathered on the sidewalk with their hands up as a police officer with a gun stood nearby.
Protesters got down on one knee in the middle of Broadway. 
Protesters made their way down Broadway. 

 

