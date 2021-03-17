The Fine Art of Financing: Our Monthly “Get Funded” arts roundup

Awards:

Bill Fischer Award for Visual Artists

Provided by Louisville Visual Arts, the Fischer Award is a $7,000 cash prize designed to make a meaningful impact on the career of a visual artist residing in the Louisville Metro Area by providing support in the form of grants for the execution and exhibition of artwork and other efforts to foster a professional career as a visual artist. Applicants must be residents living in the Louisville Metro Area for a minimum of six months prior to the application deadline. The Metro Area is defined as Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Bullitt, Nelson, Meade, Trimble and Henry Counties in Kentucky; and Clark, Harrison, Floyd and Washington Counties in Indiana. Applicants must be a minimum of 25 years old and have completed their formal art training a minimum of three years prior to the application deadline. Previous award winners may not apply. Deadline is April 5, 2021. For more information visit: louisvillevisualart.org/fischer

Exhibitions:

Solo or Group Exhibitions 2022

The Lexington Art League is now accepting proposals for solo and group exhibitions by Kentucky-based artists and curators to be held in their galleries in the historic Loudoun House, located just north of downtown Lexington. The Lexington Art League is no longer accepting proposals for 2021, but the call for proposals for 2022 is now open. More information: lexingtonartleague.org/exhibits_call.html

Kentucky Capitol

The Kentucky Capitol will soon highlight the artistic works of residents across the state. Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear announced that professional and amateur artists are invited to submit their artwork under the theme “Team Kentucky.”Selected pieces will be displayed for six months in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort.“Once we defeat COVID-19 and more Kentuckians can visit the Capitol, we want to make sure they see their stories and communities represented and that they’re reminded of all the reasons Kentucky is so special,” Beshear said in a statement. Art may be for sale during the exhibition. Entry Fee: $25 for one entry, $40 for two to four entries, and $5 per each additional entry. Deadline: May 15, 2021

Center for Health Equity

The CHE is looking for two artists/artist groups to envision a holistic and healing Louisville through art. Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness and the Center for Health Equity are calling for artists in Louisville to apply for CREATE, Centering Reimagined Equity and Transformative Empowerment. This art proposal calls for Louisville artists of any medium to create and engage what healing and holistic public health and wellness looks like, feels like, and eventually becomes in our city. Deadline: March 31, 2021. For more information email: maya.white@louisvilleky.gov

Festivals:

Norton Commons Art Festival

May 15 and 16, 2021. Handcrafted, artist-made products are welcome at the festival. Booths are 10×10, and fees are $175 for returning exhibitors and $200 for new artists. Electricity will not be available, and this is an entirely outdoor event. Generators are not permitted unless they are “whisper quiet,” and the event director must be made aware of and approve generators prior to the show. Application available: bit.ly/2021NCArtFestival

HalloQueen Fest

October 23 and 24, 2021. Louisville’s only all PRIDE LBTQ+ Halloween Festival is now accepting entertainer applications from drag queens, dance companies, bands and more. All entertainment submissions will be reviewed, and you will be contacted within 5-7 days. There is no charge to be part of the entertainment lineup. Performances will be at American Turners Louisville park. The Festival features local and regional family-friendly entertainment and over 100 vendor booths displaying Louisville’s arts, crafts, businesses, non-profits, and service providers. HalloQueen Fest is an opportunity to promote yourself, your organization or band, to one of the most exciting, diverse audiences in the city. The event is presented by Drag Queen Story Time. More info: dragqueenstorytime-kentucky.godaddysites.com/home

Residencies:

Bethany Arts Community— Twelve days between September 21 and October 23, 2021, in Upstate New York. BAC offers residencies to emerging and established artists for the development of both new works and works in progress. BAC welcomes artists working across most disciplines, including visual artists in any medium, writers, playwrights, choreographers, musicians, composers, performance artists, filmmakers, and lighting, projection, costume and sound designers. The residency program is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and by ArtsWestchester with support from Westchester County Government. Enjoy an environment where artists from different disciplines can work near each other, creating opportunities for cross-pollination. Application Deadline: April 15, 2021. More information: bethanyarts.org/