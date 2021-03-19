5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (3/19)

FRIDAY, March 19

Virtual After Hours at the Speed

Facebook Live

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Experience the Speed Art Museum at home and with a virtual program that brings the current exhibits to life. After Hours kicks off with a DIY Paper Fashion Challenge, during which Director Stephen Reily and Studio Programs Assistant Chelsea Harris will create wearable paper artworks, inspired by Isabelle de Borchgrave’s “Fashioning Art From Paper” exhibit. The program will continue with Design Manager Liz Morse talking about the creative process behind the exhibit’s title wall. Kentucky singer-songwriter Brooks Ritter will perform a set in honor of “Careful, Neat & Decent.” Louisville Ballet employees will discuss the Ballets Russes ballet company and its costumes that are recreated in “Fashioning Art From Paper.” And finally, three fashion designers will participate in a Ready-to-Wear Fashion Challenge to create their own looks, presented by The Voice-Tribune.

Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo

$20 (members $17) | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The lantern festival at the Louisville Zoo last year was a truly spectacular, awe-inspiring light display. Good news for those who missed it: The “thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs” are coming back, plus 70 new displays. The Zoo’s nearly-mile-and-a-half walkway will be adorned with glowing prehistoric dinosaurs, sea creatures and all manner of animals and critters. “Dramatic archways illuminate the way on a magical journey past colorful peacocks, slithering serpents, and even a lion family glowing with pride,” according to the Zoo’s website. Plus, “Kids (or kids at heart) can become part of the magic while leaping from star to star creating their own cosmic tunes, or stepping inside a larger-than-life kaleidoscope for some whirling, twirling fun.” There is no age too young, or too old, to enjoy this experience. The festival continues through May 30.

SATURDAY, March 20

‘90s Brunch

Morning Fork

No cover | 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Some have argued the ‘90s was the greatest decade. Three things we know to be true: It feels right, 2020 made sure this decade won’t compete and the ‘90s make a great retro event. Get your weekend days started with a ‘90s brunch, including music, decorations and unique style… “Dress as you were or come from the ‘future’ of 2021,” organizers say. In addition to Morning Fork’s tasty brunch menu and $2 mimosas are a special Pop Rocks drink and Dunkaroo-topped pancakes. Sounds “Too legit…” to skip.

Wildflower Hike, Trail 1

Charlestown State Park, Charlestown, Indiana

$7 in-state, $9 out-of-state | 10 a.m.-noon

The wildflowers have sprung at Charlestown State Park. Enjoy their beauty with a “rugged,” yet slow-paced 2.4-mile group hike. Meet at the parking lot for Trail 1.

Jokes and Jazz

21st in Germantown

$25 | 7 p.m.

The name says it all: This event is a night of comedy and jazz music. Bashari Asad is coming down from Indianapolis to perform the music of the Isley Brothers. He’ll be met by Louisville comedians Kim Vaughn, Mr. Skitz and Sheesh The Comedian.