5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (3/5)

FRIDAY, March 5

#FeedTheWest at Black Market

Black Market KY

No cover | 4-6 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow is teaming up with Black Market KY for #FeedTheWest pop-up shares on the first Friday of every month. Free, fresh produce groceries at these first Friday pop-ups will be made available through May thanks to sponsors Green Bean Delivery and Louisville Public Media. If you’d like to support Change Today, Change Tomorrow in this, or any of their initiatives, go to change-today.org. They are still looking for sponsors for the months after May.

Ladies Night – Boudoir Edition

Bluegrass Selfie Experience

$60 | 8-11 p.m.

There are only so many places in your home to take your intimate selfies. If the bathroom or your bedroom is leaving you feeling uninspired, how about attending Bluegrass Selfie Experience’s Ladies Night, where you can utilize the business’ flower wall, thrown room and more for a lingerie photoshoot. The Bluegrass Selfie Experience is Louisville’s entry into the world of Instagram “museums.” Think the Color Factory or 29Rooms. At this small event — there are only 20 tickets available, so get ‘em quick — you’ll have three hours to take all the sexy pics you desire. There also will be wine and music. Look out for more of these opportunities on Bluegrass Selfie Experience’s Facebook page.

SATURDAY, March 6

The Besnard Lakes (Livestream)

Online

$13 | 7 p.m.

In a normal year, atmospheric Indie band The Besnard Lakes would probably be traveling from Canada to perform at Headliners Music Hall in person. This is not a normal year. So, Headliners is hosting this virtual Besnard Lakes performance, which will be beamed in from Montreal.

Advertisement

Homecomings: Musical Journeys of Uncommon Folk

Online

$20 | 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-award-nominated singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz will join the Louisville Orchestra as the guest artist in a performance of folk music. The concert will feature selections by Jarosz, Hungarian Béla Bartók — who wrote six short piano pieces known as Romanian Folk Dances in 1915 during WWI — and contemporary American composer Gabriela Lena Frank, whose works are inspired by Peru, by writer José Maria Arguedas and her mother’s hometown. The performance will be live on Saturday, March 6 and then streamed on demand from March 19-May 2.

Noah Barker Ensemble

Jimmy Can’t Dance

$10 | 9 p.m.

Can you say dream team? Pianist Noah Barker is leading this evening of genre- and decade-weaving improv jams at Jimmy Can’t Dance, and he’ll be accompanied by some of Louisville’s most thrilling musical talent. Kiana Del from Kiana & The Sun Kings is singing; councilman and hip-hop artist Jecorey Arthur is manning percussion alongside Chris King, who’s on the drum set; and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Denney is picking up the bass for the night. They’ll be bopping through late ‘60s jazz, ‘70s soul and ‘00s hip-hop. You haven’t had a night like this since last year. Get your tickets fast, because there are only 40 available. Masks and temperature checks will be required.