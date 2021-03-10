10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (3/29)

MONDAY, March 29

Unlocking The Truth Series: Woman and HIV; The Forgotten Epidemic

Facebook/Instagram Live

Free | 5-6 p.m.

Part two of this informational series on HIV and mass incarceration focuses on women. Your experts are Dr. Kim Parker with Parker Owens Research Group; Ashley Gaither, an HIV prevention specialist with Volunteers of America; and Monica Ridgeway with the Kentucky AIDS Drug Assistance Program.

Becoming Antiracist Community Series

Zoom

Free | 5-6:30 p.m.

This talk covers what it means to be antiracist and how to take “appropriate action.” Panelists are: activist and poet Hannah Drake and Dr. Kaila Story (women’s, gender, sexuality and pan-african studies) and Dr. Teresa Reed (dean of music) with UofL.

Bike Night

Air Devil’s Inn

No cover | 6 p.m.-midnight

Bring your motorcycle to Air Devil’s Inn Monday night for camaraderie, free food for bikers and entertainment by Michael DuWayne and Co.

TUESDAY, March 30

Spring Break Story Time

Frazier History Museum

Free | 11 a.m.-noon

Bring the family for story time at the Frazier History Museum, followed by exploring galleries related to the book’s theme. There will also be a themed photo scavenger hunt. This is the second to last Spring Break Story Time with the final one being held on Thursday, also from 11 a.m. to noon.

Katherine Jackson French: Kentucky’s Forgotten Ballad Collector

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Learn about Katherine Jackson French, a 1900s-era woman who collected traditional Kentucky ballads, but whose work was never printed due to a 30-year feud known as the Ballad Wars. This talk, led by Elizabeth DiSavino, an assistant professor of music at Berea College, explores what would have happened had French’s work been published in 1910.

WEDNESDAY, March 31

Jazz Rumors

The Limbo

Starts at $5 | 7-10 p.m.

Each week, The Limbo hosts the Baconaters for an evening of jazz in its “dark and cozy atmosphere.” Admission to the show is based on a sliding scale, starting at $5 and going up to $20, with proceeds going to the performers. Specials include $10 bottles of wine and $10 pickle and cheese plates.

Derby City Made

Tin Roof Louisville

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

Almost one year ago, Tin Roof Louisville debuted its first Derby City Made show: a new series, supposed to occur every other week, featuring singer-songwriters. The show was also the last before the pandemic shut down Louisville’s bar scene. Now, Derby City Made is back, and the second lineup of the year features several performers: Devil’s Cut, Korey Hunt, Shane Dawson, Evan Curran, Dustin Collins and Rob Maupin Jr.

THURSDAY, April 1

Sip & Smoke with Stacey Broadway

Match Cigar Bar, New Albany

No cover | 9-11:45 p.m.

DJ Stacey Broadway curates a “smooth and relaxed evening” at Match Cigar Bar with Neo Soul and R&B music. Drink specials feature Uncle Nearest whiskey.

FRIDAY, April 2

Virtual First Friday Concert

Facebook Live

Free | Noon-12:30 p.m.

Supplement your Friday lunch break with a virtual concert featuring works by Latin American composers, played by Owen Heritage on piano and Priscilla Soto on viola.

Archetypes – Recent Portrait Paintings by Damon Thompson

Tim Faulkner Gallery

No cover | 6-11 p.m.

You may have seen Damon Thompson’s work while driving or walking through your neighborhood, even though you didn’t know it. During the pandemic, the artist offered up his services for donation-based spray painted murals of famous figures. This is a solo exhibition of his portraits. The opening reception is Friday, but Thompson’s work will be on display throughout the month.