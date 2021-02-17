The Fine Art of Financing: Grants, Residencies and Other Funding for Artists

This is our monthly list of arts-funding opportunities. Look back at our past lists on leoweekly.com for opportunities that still have open deadlines.

Residencies

Blackacre State Nature Preserve & Historic Homestead holds a writers’ residency situated within nearly 300-acres of trees and fields of prairie grass located in eastern Jefferson County. Each year, six writers are chosen for a one week (sometimes more) flexible residency, including a stipend of $200 for travel and access to a car. Applications are accepted from any author of poetry, plays, screenplays, fiction or creative nonfiction. Residents are required to give at least one public presentation and/or attend a “Meet and Greet” function. The writer will have access to Wi-Fi, a furnished large living room, bedroom, kitchen, central air and heat, plus a washer and dryer. Applications are $20 and are open until June 14. For more information: blackacreconservancy.org/writer-in-residence/.

As a former fellowship recipient from The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, I can vouch for the respite provided from a stay at this historic retreat in this vibrant and beautiful little town. Are you a parent juggling your writing — fiction or nonfiction, poetry or prose, scripts or screenplays — with childcare? The My Time fellowship awards a free week of stay (including weekday dinners and additional food for lunches and weekends) and a $400 stipend for childcare and/or travel to a parent who needs a break to work on their craft. Each writers’ suite has a bedroom, private bathroom, separate writing space and Wi-Fi. The fellowship is funded by Sustainable Arts Foundation, and the deadline is March 15. For more information, visit: writerscolony.org/fellowships.

Advertisement

Grants

Innovate Grant is now accepting submissions for the winter 2021 cycle. Innovate Grant awards two $550 grants each quarter, to one visual artist and one photographer. In addition to receiving a grant award, recipients’ work will be featured on the Innovate Grant website. All that is required for application is: name, email, grant category, three to five images of your work and an application fee of $25. The deadline for the winter cycle is March 18. For more information, visit: innovateartistgrants.org/.

The Provincetown Art Association and Museum in Provincetown, Massachusetts awards the annual Lillian Orlowsky and William Freed Grant. It is awarded to under-recognized American painters over the age of 45 who demonstrate financial need. The mission of this grant is to promote public awareness of and a commitment to American art and to encourage interest in artists who lack adequate recognition. The award is for painters only and excludes digital artists. Grants will be awarded in amounts from $5,000-$30,000 and will be judged anonymously. For more information, visit: paam.org/education/the-lillian-orlowsky-and-william-freed-grant/.

Emergency Funding

The Fund for the Arts is providing COVID-19 Emergency Support Grants for performing artists — across all performing arts disciplines — who are struggling to have their basic needs (shelter, food, medical) met due to loss of artistic income from the pandemic. These funds are available to artists living in the Greater Louisville area including Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana. Applicants must be a professional, working performing artist. Application deadline is rolling. Grantees may request up to $500. For more information, visit: fundforthearts.org/covid-19-emergency-support-grants-for-individual-artists/.