How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (2/8)

MONDAY, Feb. 8

Diversity At The Table: That’s Not A Compliment

620 S. Third St.

Free | 6-8:30 p.m.

Participate in an open, honest conversation about harmful “compliments.” You might have heard them before. Some examples, provided by organizers, are: “You’re pretty for a dark skinned girl,” or “You’re too pretty to be gay.” This dialogue, open to people of all demographics, is hosted by community organizer Talesha Wilson as part of her Diversity At The Table initiative. Food will be provided. (Even though this is a space for learning and debating, organizers want to remind you that “some things are opinions and other things are simple bigotry.”)

TUESDAY, Feb. 9

Meditation for Young Activists

Passionist Earth and Spirit Center

Prices vary | Noon-1 p.m.

This is a four week course for activists ages 18-35 that will teach how to use mindfulness to “meet the crises we’re all facing right now.” Week 1 is an “Introduction to Mindfulness: Meditation as a Radical Act.” Admission will be provided on a sliding scale, starting at $60 and going as low as $20 for those on a limited income. You may also be eligible for a scholarship.

Black Wall Street – Learning the Stock Market

Zoom

Free | 6 p.m.

If you’re wondering how a regular person can make waves in the stock market, look to the recent revolution on Reddit in the WallStreetBets forum, where Joe Schmos used their collective power to pump up GameStop stock, which helped some of them make millions. Now that you have inspiration, learn how build Black wealth on Wall Street with Louisville Political Education For Liberation.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 10

“Land Is” Photographer’s Panel

Zoom

Free | 6 p.m.

Hear from the photographers behind Ramona Dallum Lindsey’s “Land Is: Parks, Cultures, Stories” exhibit at the KMAC Museum. Panelists Abdul Sharif, Jonathan P. Cherry, Joshua Jean-Marie and T.A. Yero will “go in-depth about their individual photographic processes, the idea of photography as fine art, their experiences of making photographs at some of Louisville’s city parks, and what they encountered while at these sites.” Register for free to reserve your spot.

So… You Call Yourself An Ally? White Ally Training

NoraeBar

Donation-based | 6-8 p.m.

Community organizer Talesha Wilson teaches how to be an effective white ally. This training will take place at NoraeBar. Contributions can be made to Wilson via PayPal: Talawilson.

THURSDAY, Feb. 11

Freedom Library: Youth Reading Time

Facebook Live

Free | 1-2 p.m.

Every Thursday, tune in to Facebook Live to watch “Parkland aunty” Ms. Michelle read a book. She’ll also demonstrate how to make a creative and healthy snack and provide information on sage and self-healing. This event is hosted by Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

Community Listening Session for Multimodal Public Artwork

Zoom

Free | 3 p.m.

The vision is this: a public artwork in Clifton that celebrates the neighborhood; can be experienced by people who are blind and visually impaired; with components like an audio description, tactile features, sound elements and more. And, Louisville Visual Art wants your input! To weigh in, attend this virtual community listening/information session via Zoom. Attendance is free but limited to 40, so register now here.

Poetry & Beats with Robin G.

The Palm Room

$10 | 8 p.m.

Wordsmith and host Robin G. has created an evening of poetry and beats. Music will be provided by DJ Steele and DJ Coolbreeze. The poetry is up to you, as this is an open mic.

ALL WEEK

Help Mary Casey and Sara Holland Spread the Warmth

Anywhere

Donation-Based | Any time

Change Today, Change Tomorrow is distributing coats that can turn into sleeping bags for Louisville’s unhoused population. The goal is to raise $10,000 to distribute 80 coats by March. The coats are created by Veronika Scott, the CEO and founder of Empowerment Plan, who is also a Muhammad Ali Center Daughter of Greatness.