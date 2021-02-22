How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (2/22)

TUESDAY, Feb. 23

York, Isaac Murphy & Medgar Evers: Historical Poetry As Teacher

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Frank X Walker proposes an alternative way to learn about history: through poetry. At this lecture, he’ll use his four poetry collections to discuss how memory, research and imagination are core aspects to the process. Plus, he’ll read new poems from his forthcoming book about York, the Black man enslaved by William Clark who was a key member of Lewis and Clark’s western expedition.

Meaningful Progress: The Urban League Movement, Past, Present, and Future

Facebook Live

Free | 7 p.m.

To celebrate its 100th birthday, the Louisville Urban League is hosting a panel to talk about its movement: the past, present and future of it. Panelists are President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds, Marc Morial, Nkenge Harmon Johnson and Michael McMillan.

THURSDAY, Feb. 25

IDEAS: ‘Before It Hits Home’ Reading + Discussion

Zoom

Donations accepted | 7 p.m.

To recognize National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, IDEAS and Commonwealth Theatre Center are hosting a Zoom reading of “Before It Hits Home.” In the play, a jazz musician with a double life named Wendal is diagnosed with AIDS. The New York Times described it as “a wake-up call to the black community, sounded from within.” The show is free, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance.

ALL WEEK

Pop-up Shelter

Louisville Recovery Community Connection

Donation-based | Thursday through Sunday

Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s latest service is a pop-up shelter for Louisville’s houseless community. They’ll be hosting 25 people Thursday through Sunday overnight, and they need monetary and in-kind donations, as well as volunteers to help with supervision and cleaning. To donate, send money to @/$changetodaychangetmw on cash sharing platforms (like Venmo and Cash App). To volunteer, contact Hannah Kemper at 744-8548.

Ride To Vac

Various locations

Free | Any time

Transportation is one of the biggest barriers to the vaccine being distributed equitably across all parts of Louisville: from the West End to the East End. And, Black Lives Matter Louisville is one of the organizations offering free rides to people who can’t easily travel to their vaccine appointment. They’ll also help community elders navigate the system, including help getting signed up. To contact BLM, call 276-0056. You can also donate to the effort here.

Black Heritage In Racing

Kentucky Derby Museum

Prices vary | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Black History Month lasts longer than 28 days in the Kentucky Derby Museum… as it should. The industry, like much of the country, was built from the labor and talents of Black Americans. As the Derby Museum notes, 15 of the first 28 winning Derby jockeys were Black, before Jim Crow laws pushed Black people out of the industry. Now, the museum has added, “A new tour and special programming to bring this rich history to life in a new way and serve as an extension to the Museum’s longtime permanent exhibit, African Americans in Thoroughbred Racing, and educational programming.” One new program includes the opportunity to learn about jockey Isaac Murphy — 3-time Derby winner and considered one of the all-time best jockeys — as costumed performers take on Murphy and other horsemen in an interactive, educational experience. Offering so much to learn, experience and inspire, the Derby Museum should be on your list.

Call For Breonna’s Law

Your home

Free | Any time

Breonna’s Law, state Rep. Attica Scott’s bill banning no-knock warrants and instituting other police reforms, has still yet to be assigned to committee in the Kentucky legislature. Basically, it’s getting ignored. But, you can call your legislator and House leadership and ask them to move the bill along, as several Louisville advocacy groups are recommending. Find contact information here.