How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (2/15)

MONDAY, Feb. 15

The Louisville Care Bears Donations

3900 West Broadway

Donation-based | 1-3 p.m.

Black Lives Matter Louisville is collecting supplies for people who are living without shelter during this icy winter season. You can drop off donations today, or sign up to volunteer. You can also send money to $CareBearsLou on Cash App.

TUESDAY, Feb. 16

The Struggle Continues: Pandemics, Social Justice, Equity, COVID-19

Online

Free | 11:30 a.m.

The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus’ annual Black History Celebration has moved online this year. Tune in to hear keynote speaker Georgia state Rep. Billy Mitchell, who has served in the General Assembly since 2003 and has sponsored legislation to allow advanced voting in Georgia. There will also be music from the Kentucky State University Concert Choir and Mondre Moffett from Simmons College of Kentucky, as well as remarks from Gov. Andy Beshear, Chief Justice John D. Minton of the Kentucky Supreme Court and Kentucky legislative leaders.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 17

Fairness Virtual Lobby Day

Online

Free | 10 a.m.-noon, 6-8 p.m.

Learn about all the LGBTQ-related bills in the Kentucky legislature right now with the Fairness Campaign. Various ally organizations and legislators will talk about the bills, and the Fairness Campaign will help you set up virtual meetings with your Kentucky state senator or representative.

Black History Wax Museum

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana

Free | 2-4 p.m.

Teens from the Parkland neighborhood will be posing as historic, Black figures at this community event. There will be food, too!

THURSDAY, Feb. 18

Third Thursday Lunch Series – Collective Courage

Zoom

Free | Noon

Learn about the “history of Black collectives and how cooperatives can offer new solutions to West Louisville.” Your presenters are a group of community leaders trying to start their own cooperative in Louisville (the Louisville Association for Community Economics and the Louisville Community Grocery): Cassia Herron, Lisa Markowitz and Thomas Edison. Also speaking is Barbara Boyd, the president of the Louisville branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Advertisement

Small Business Workshops

Pocket Change

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Learn the business basics of marketing and branding at Pocket Change, which is Change Today Change Tomorrow’s storefront for Black businesses. There will be light snacks if you come, but you can also attend via Zoom. Pocket Change and Dope Designs by Nannie are hosting small business workshops the third Thursday of each month.

The Louisville Vibe with Don The Poet

Nirvana

$10 | 9 p.m.

Whether you’re coming for the featured artist or the undiscovered Louisville singers, comedians, poets and instrumentalists, you will be entertained at the weekly Louisville Vibe open mic night at Nirvana. This week, Don The Poet is your guaranteed musical guest, and she’ll be performing new music from her debut album STANZA1. As for who else you might catch performing? You’ll have to come to find out (or stream the show from home via livexport.tv).

ALL WEEK

Phelix’s Pleasure Principal V’day B’day Raffle Bundle

Anywhere

$20 | Any time

Enter to win a bundle full of Louisville goodies while simultaneously supporting a local, Black organizer. Phelix’s birthday month raffle includes a private karaoke room from NoraeBar, two spa treatments from Onyx and Rose Salon, a $25 gift card to Louisville Cream and more. To enter, Venmo @ash_bendy $20. Your donation supports Phelix Crittenden of Blacks Organizing Strategic Success, who has been providing eviction help to Louisvillians throughout the pandemic.

Food Justice Hub

2803 South Floyd Suite 2A

Donation-based | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

You can now drop off your Feed the West donations to a central location. Change Today Change Tomorrow is collecting groceries for people living in The West End. You can drop items off Monday through Thursday.