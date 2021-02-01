How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (2/1)

MONDAY, Feb. 1

Monday Series: Black History

Online

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Today is the start of Black History Month, and each Monday this February, Louisville Political Education for Liberation is hosting a class on Black history, led by Deonte Hollowell, an assistant professor of history and African American studies at Spalding University. You can also tune in this month to a weekly lesson on Tuesdays about Black wealth, starting with a 6 p.m. class on “Health is Wealth.”

Reparations Roundtable Sustainability Fund 2021

Online

Donation-Based | Any time

It’s the first of the month, and rent is due for many. Donate to the Reparations Roundtable Sustainability Fund to support housing for Black femmes and fams in Louisville. Current goals for fund organizers are to donate $3,500 to a local family for them to move into a permanent home and to provide $1,200 to an unemployed, Black trans woman. The RR fund “exists under the guidance of Chanelle Helm,” who is a core organizer of Black Lives Matter Louisville, and the fund provides year-round assistance to Black and Indigenous individuals and other people of color, as well as those who belong to marginalized gender groups.

Sundance Film Festival at The Speed: ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Speed Art Museum

$25 | 9-10:30 p.m.

Catch a screening of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” about the true story of an FBI informant who infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party, starring Daniel Kaluuya from “Get Out” and LaKeith Stanfield. The Speed Art Museum is hosting showings of Sundance Film Festival movies this week. On Tuesday, you can also watch a panel online about how producers and distributors can support filmmaker ideas to create social impact campaigns alongside their movies.

THURSDAY, Feb. 4

More Light, Less Heat

Zoom

Free | 7 p.m.

Learn how to engage in “meaningful, clarifying conversations” with those who hold different ideological and political views than you. The goal is to foster healing and growth by discovering common ground and, subsequently, mend the divides in American society. This free workshop, hosted by the Louisville Passionist Earth & Spirit Center, is led by the Rev. Joe Phelps and requires registration to receive the Zoom link.

FRIDAY, Feb. 5

#FeedTheWest Pop-up

Black Market KY

Donation-based | 4-6 p.m.

The Black Market KY is hosting a Feed the West pop-up this Friday. At the event, get a ”collab bag” from the program that provides free food to families living in The West End. Plus, two Black-owned entrepreneurs will be featured at the pop-up: Jerald Smith, who created Nice Cream and Shawnte West, who made “those dope #RottenFisch shirts.” If nothing else, just come to buy groceries from a Black-owned grocery store in The West End.

Advertisement

PRIZM Girls Night Out

2901 S. Fourth St.

$10 | 7-11 p.m.

PRIZM, a Black-owned event space, is hosting the “ultimate girls night out” with an adult toy booth, music, games karaoke, cocktails, sex education workshops and more. CDC guidelines will be enforced, including masks and temperature checks.

ALL WEEK

Black Recharge Raffle

Online

$1-$10 | Any time

Enter to win one of eight rad raffle baskets and simultaneously donate to staff development for Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a nonprofit that serves Louisville’s Black community. Donations for the raffle baskets range from $1 to $10. Here’s an example of what you could win in a basket: Donate $10 and enter for a chance to win a date night basket with a $225 value containing a Tattoo Charlie’s gift set, a $50 Pizza LUPO gift card, a date night paint set, Bowling & Burch gin, a Bath Wonderland set and a bar of local soap.

Black Organizers You Should Support

Online

Donation based | Any time

Last weekend, Black Lives Matter Louisville hosted #SupportSaturday, a day for you to contribute to some of the Black organizers who have been working overtime before and since Breonna Taylor’s killing. The day might be over, but you can still contribute to these laborers, including Shauntrice Martin of Black Market KY and Feed the West or Phelix Crittenden, who has been helping people who are undergoing eviction proceedings. Links to donate are here and here.

Free Community Mentoring & Youth Engagement

Online

Donation based | Any time

Donate to 93 Nightz, which is providing free mentoring and community engagement to youth in Louisville. Change Today, Change Tomorrow has sponsored 100 free mentoring hours, and now they’re challenging other people to do the same.