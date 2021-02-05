5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/5)

FRIDAY, Feb. 5

First Friday February

Tim Faulkner Gallery

No cover | 6-11 p.m.

Tim Faulkner Gallery is opening its doors this Friday for a look at “fresh work” from a list of artists, including the gallery owners (Faulkner and Margaret Achambault), as well as Joshua Bleecker, Debra Kay Guess, Loren Myhre, Pution Parker and Quincy Owens. “The Phantom Chef” Nick Bean will also be there serving charcuterie selections.

Cabaret Night

CC’s Kitchen

No cover | 7 p.m.

Louisville vocalists share their talents in a Cabaret-style performance at CC’s Kitchen. Jessica Adamson, Jason Cooper, Ashley DeLane Burger, Collette Delaney and Daniel Smith are slated to perform with piano accompaniment by John Austin Clark.

SATURDAY, Feb. 6

Volunteer Work Day: 25th + Montgomery

2433 Montgomery St.

Free | Noon-2 p.m.

Feed the Revolution needs volunteers to help tend its community garden in the Portland neighborhood.

Commonwealth Theatre’s ‘Nation in Crisis’

Online

$10 | 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

“Nation In Crisis” puts the human story of the Civil Rights Movement at the forefront of this original play written by local playwright and comedian Keith McGill. One actress, Jacqui Blue, portrays multiple characters who bear witness to several hallmark events of the 20th century’s Civil Rights Movement and today. The audience is asked to consider not just that these historical events happened or are a fact but that each of them had humanity at its root. It invites engagement at a time when engagement is so low.

SUNDAY, Feb. 7

Not Your Basic Bitch Superbowl Bites

The Limbo

$48 | Times vary

Dr. Fauci is hoping you stay home for the Super Bowl this year, and The Limbo is here to help you follow orders. They’re preparing Super Bowl party spreads for two that feature seasoned wings, dumplings with sauce, stir fried noodles, coconut chocolate chip cookies and a quart of a spicy margarita elixir. Preorder now for Sunday delivery.