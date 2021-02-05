5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/26)

FRIDAY, Feb. 26

Rich Ragains

The Caravan Comedy Club

$17 | 7:30, 9:30 p.m.

Louisville comedian Rich Ragains, as seen on Fox and CMT, is performing at The Caravan this Friday and Saturday. To see what you’re missing, we interviewed Ragains in 2018 about being a dad and performing in Ireland.

SATURDAY, Feb. 27

2021 Maple Syrup Festival – First Weekend

LM Sugarbush, Salem, Indiana

Free | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Not all maple syrup comes from the Northeast. It takes just over a half hour to get to Sugarbush, the Indiana maple syrup farm, which is hosting its 30th annual Maple Syrup Festival. Head up early for a fresh-made breakfast (we suggest the pancakes with syrup) and take a guided tour of the farm. Or, take a tour on your own time, when you’re done trying your hand at tomahawk throwing, crosscut sawing or when the kids are done in the game area and activity center. Shop from many craft vendors, and get all your maple goodies from the Sugarstore, including maple candy, maple cream, maple cotton candy, maple coated nuts and, obviously, maple syrup. (They even offer an Angel’s Envy Port Barrel Aged Maple Syrup.) Live country, bluegrass and other music will be playing all day. The festival also runs Sunday and the weekend of March 6 and 7 if you can’t make it this weekend. Organizers suggest taking a four-wheel drive car if possible.

Black Superhero Showcase

Online

Free | 1 p.m.

Here’s a way to entertain the kids on Saturday: The Louisville Free Public Library is hosting a Black Superhero Showcase with trivia, a scavenger hunt, a Bop the Baddies game and special guest stars. Rest assured, Black Panther will be heavily featured. The library is providing Family Fun Packs that you can pick up curbside at any library location, or you can print off the activities yourself, available on LFPL’s website. This event is for ages 5 and up.

After Dark In The Winter Woods

Jefferson Memorial Forest

$10 | 7-9 p.m.

Many of us have experienced Jefferson Memorial Forest in the daytime, but it’s a different experience in the dark with the stars and critters of the night. See how the park looks when nature reigns with this group night hike led by naturalists. “You will rotate through three different explorations in small groups for COVID precautions,” write organizers. Masks and temperature checks will also be required. You can sign up by calling 368-5404. Dress for the weather, and if you bring a flashlight, make sure it has a red light!

SUNDAY, Feb. 28

Finer Things Sunday: THIS IS FINE

Mag Bar

No cover | 3 p.m.-midnight

Mag Bar describes itself as a dive bar, but on Sundays, it’s one of the finer places to go in the city. Dress up, bring a fancy playlist or classic film and enjoy a bloody mary bar, mimosas and cocktails with Woodinville Port Finished Bourbon.