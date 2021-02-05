5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/19)

FRIDAY, Feb. 19

Virtual After Hours At The Speed

Online

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Visit the Speed Art Museum virtually with their monthly After Hours event. There will be five segments to the evening, streamed via YouTube or Facebook: An tour of the upcoming exhibition “Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper”; improvised storytelling by performer and comedian Ali Gautier based on the pieces in the exhibit; a pre-recorded interview with art collectors Adele and Leonard Leight who will discuss their process and life together; a musical performance by Anita Graef; and a tour of South Union Shaker Village by Executive Director Tommy Hines.

Late For Dinner With Phil Medley And The Cut Family Foundation

YouTube Live

Free | 8 p.m.

Spend your socially-distanced Friday grooving to local, live music in your home. In this week’s edition of Art Sanctuary’s weekly streamed show, experience sounds created by Phil Medley and The Cut Family Foundation. Medley is a guitarist who plays everything from power pop to rock ’n’ roll, and The Cut Family Foundation is a “musical think tank” specializing in funk.

SATURDAY, Feb. 20

Intro To Gardening

Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead

$5 | 1 p.m.

Learn a valuable life lesson: How to plan, plant and grow vegetables. Call 266-9802 to get registered.

Dinner In Paris

The Limbo

$5-$30 | 7-10 p.m.

International travel right now is a no-no, but The Limbo will transform its tiki bar into a Parisian cafe this Saturday. Le Petite Musique, Dane Waters and accordionist Mike O’Bryan will serenade you with French songs. It’s $5 to enter, but if you’d like to be treated to a four-course French meal with paired cocktails, you need only chip in an extra $25.

SUNDAY, Feb. 21

Black History Month Pop Up Shop

The Denison Grand

No cover | 2-6 p.m.

Shop from over 30 local vendors selling clothing, jewelry, hair and beauty accessories and more. DJ Storm 2X will be there, playing music, and Ms. Kesh Love hosts. The venue is over 8,000-square feet, providing plenty of room to social distance, say organizers.