5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/12)

SATURDAY, Feb. 13

Drag Queen Storytime

Online

$5 | Noon-4 p.m.

Engage your kids with this virtual Drag Queen Storytime. This particular event will teach your children about Black History Month.

Galentine’s Day Yoga & Wine

Zentensity

$15 | 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Bring a friend for a beginners yoga class — and wine — at this Jeffersonville studio.

Valentine Vintage Pop-up

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 3-7 p.m.

A new store, Germantown Vintage Collective, will be selling their “hot finds” outside Mile Wide Beer Co. this weekend. Pop in, grab a pint and browse the selection.

All Together Now

Online

Free (donations accepted) | 7 p.m.

How about a Louisville concert for the ages to help us through the second COVID winter? Otis Junior hosts a lineup of amazing performers, crossing multiple genres, which organizers Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK say, “[Will create] a musical time capsule reflecting perseverance, love, justice, peace and togetherness. Themes that define our present, while giving us the creative inspiration to build a better future.” Performances were recorded at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall and include: Bluegrass musician Aaron Bibelhauser paired up with 10-time Fiddler of the Year Award winner Michael Cleveland (who is blind and partially deaf); cellist, composer Ben Sollee teamed up with Louisville’s Zaniah; Carly Johnson and Scott T. Smith; Kiana Del and Otis Junior; Maestro J and Phillip Hancock. And, if you want to make a dinner and show of it, Wiltshire Pantry is offering a special dinner, donating 10% of its sales to KPA, which you can order online. Reservations are free, but close at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The show will be available for streaming until Feb. 21 at 11 p.m.

SUNDAY, Feb. 14

LOVE by Dwiznasty

NoraeBar

$10 | 5-10 p.m.

Destiny Mbachu (Dwiznasty) has curated a gallery evening featuring five Black local artists; food; drinks; and a self-love photoshoot.