Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (1/06)

Thorn: Better late than never

Breonna Taylor was killed in her home on March 13, 2020. Last week, two of the officers involved in her case received termination notices from LMPD. Nearly 300 days, a $12 million settlement, a fired police chief and over 100 days of marches and protests later, the slightest bit of justice is served. The public was told it was too costly (possibly counterproductive and futile) to fire the police officers who killed Taylor months ago. This should have already happened. Hopefully, there’s more justice coming.

Absurd: A day late and $1,400 short

Just to recap: President Trump joins COVID-19 relief bill negotiations after months (and losing reelection) to say he wants $2,000 checks for Americans, not $600 checks. Even a few Senate Republicans expressed support. So, Democrats in the U.S. House — who had been seeking this among other items —passed a bill reflecting the increase. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell singlehandedly stopped the bill from getting a vote in the Senate. Over the weekend, someone spray painted “Were’s My Money” on McConnell’s front door. Recently, he’s had left and right wing protesters on his lawn. McConnell is at the center of a political shitstorm, and it’s been harder for him to do his slimy Grim Reaper things in the dark. Hopefully, Georgia makes him pay.

Thorn: More alarming police culture

Right before Christmas, photos surfaced on social media of a bonkers “challenge coin” that was circulating around the LMPD. On one side, it featured a burning skyline behind a police line with the words: “The Strongest Steel Is Forged In The Hottest Fire.” The city and the department both denied any part in the purchase or distribution of the coins. But, it shows that some officers in the department see the protests for racial justice as some sort of war fantasy, and that their fellow citizens, their neighbors, are the enemy. The city government and the police chief need to get this toxic culture under control.

Rose: The beginning of the end

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear released a plan, with phases, for the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in Kentucky. Early logistics, as many experts expected, have been lagging behind, but the plan offers a bit of light at the end what once seemed like a never-ending tunnel.