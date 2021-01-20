The Fine Art of Financing: Grants, Residencies and Other Funding for Artists

Art may feed the soul, but the artist’s stomach demands something less metaphorical, as does the landlord and the electric company. Therefore, we’ve compiled a select list of grants, fellowships, residencies and other financial resources for Louisville-area artists. As it seems the wolf is ever knocking at the studio door, we intend this to be a semi-regular column, so check back next month for new funding opportunities.

For Kentucky-based artists:

Named after the home of the Rev. Al Shands and his late wife, Mary Norton (co-founder of KMAC Museum), the Great Meadows Foundation was created in 2016 with the mission of strengthening the visual arts in Kentucky by providing direct support to artists and other visual arts professionals to “research, connect, and participate more actively in the broader contemporary art world.”To that end, the organization provides Artist Professional Development Grants of up to $6,000 for travel that is directly related to a specific issue of central concern to the applicant’s artistic practice. Proposals should clearly identify goals, benefits and outcomes, with preference given to those who aim not only to connect with individuals and groups outside of the region that can critically benefit their practice, but also to strengthen the level of discourse and practice among artists in the state. The application deadline is Feb. 14. For more information and to apply, visit greatmeadowsfoundation.org.

The Kentucky Foundation for Women strives to promote positive social change by furthering the artistic development of feminist artists. Its Artist Enrichment grants help fund a variety of art-making activities, including artist residencies, creative exploration of new techniques and the development of a body of work. Applicants should be able to demonstrate high artistic ability as well as a commitment to feminism and an understanding of the relationship between art and social change. The application deadline is March 5 . For more information and to apply, visit kfw.org.

Funded by Councilwoman Madonna Flood, COLLIDER is an artist-in-residence program housed in the newly constructed South Central Regional Library. Dedicated studio space allows artists to create work on site while engaging with the public during a one-month residency, which includes a stipend of $800 per month, with additional funds for program supplies. The artist will be responsible for holding scheduled studio hours and teaching at least three public classes during the residency. The application deadline is March 31. For more information and to apply, visit lfpl.org/forms/airapplication.php.

Advertisement

Residencies:

Through its annual open call, Locust Projects gallery in Miami, Florida supports the creation of large-scale new works on site. Artists will receive curatorial guidance, a production budget, W.A.G.E. fees, travel support and up to six weeks’ residency within walking distance of the gallery. The application deadline is Feb. 6. For more information and to apply, visit locustprojects.org.

Located near Lake Erie in western New York, The Chautauqua School of Art Residency Program is a five-week experience open to visual artists who have not yet received wide recognition of their work. The multidisciplinary curriculum encourages participants to embrace a range of creative approaches and supports artists in their professional development. The application deadline is March 2. For more information and to apply, visit art.chq.org/school/apply.

Emergency Funding:

Through a partnership with the New York Fund for the Arts, the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation provides one-time grants of up to $5,000 for medical or dental emergencies. Rauschenberg Emergency Grants are available to visual artists living anywhere in the U.S. or U.S. territories and are reviewed on a rolling basis. For more information and to apply, visit nyfa.org/awards-grants/rauschenberg-medical-emergency-grants/

When the pandemic forced the closure of museums and galleries and the postponement of countless exhibitions, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts created the Emergency Grants COVID-19 Fund. Eligible artists can apply for one-time grants of up to $2,000 to make up for lost income from performances or exhibitions that were canceled due to the pandemic. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. For more information and to apply, visit foundationforcontemporaryarts.org.