How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (1/4)

TUESDAY, Jan. 5

What’s The Soup?

1031 E. Washington St.

Free | 2 p.m.

Pick up some free soup and bread cooked for you by Common Table chefs at this Change Today Change Tomorrow event. This week, the menu features Thai coconut soup and Farmhouse bread.

Change Today Change Tomorrow Volunteer Meeting

Zoom

Free | 6:30 p.m.

If your New Year’s resolution is getting more involved in your community, here’s the place to start. Change Today Change Tomorrow is hosting its first volunteer meeting of the year where you can learn about upcoming opportunities to help out this nonprofit serving Louisville’s Black community.

A Call For A Truce

Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

Louisville experienced a record number of homicides last year. This call for a truce features the Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters of Kentucky, whose children were lost to gun violence.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 6

Sankofa Series: The Art of Political Healing

Online

Free | 6 p.m.

Once again, Deonta Hollowell, a liberal studies professor at Spalding University, hosts a YouTube and Facebook Live discussion “on what the path of healing looks like during political transformation.” This will be the first bi-weekly Sankofa Series talk of the year.

THURSDAY, Jan. 7

Revolutionary Reading Group

Online

Free | 6 p.m.

Join Louisville Political Education for Liberation for the group’s first reading group meeting of the year. The current book is “Unapologetic: A Black, Queer, and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements” by Charlene Carruthers. Jerika Jones, the executive director of Girls Rock Louisville, leads the conversation. Register in advance.

FRIDAY, Jan. 8

Mitch McConnell House Protest

Dundee Road

Free | 1 p.m.

Protesters have been outside Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s house regularly lately, condemning his refusal to distribute $2,000 in pandemic relief payments to Americans. This particular protest, organized by the Christian County Neighborhood Stimulus Movement, is asking for this money on a reoccurring monthly basis, along with a suspension of rent and mortgage payments and more. Join them at 1 p.m.

ALL WEEK

Black Market KY Volunteers

Black Market KY

Free | Times vary

The Black Market KY grocery store opens up this weekend, and volunteers are needed this week to put the finishing touches on the shop. DM the Black Market on Facebook to receive details on when and what they need you for.

Chaunda Lee Fundraiser

Online

Donation-based | Any time

Chaunda Lee, who has been feeding protesters at Jefferson Square Park, lost her home on Christmas Day in a fire. Donate to this GoFundMe to help Lee replace her and her kids’ belongings.

(Un)Known Project Donations

Online

Donation-based | Any time

The Un(Known) Project’s goal is to create artistic spaces telling the stories of Black women, men and children of Kentucky who were formerly enslaved or whose histories aren’t well known. The total cost of the project is $40,000 and the initiative is raising money to complete it.