How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (1/25)

TUESDAY, Jan. 26

KY LIVE With Savvy & Shauntrice

Facebook Live

Free | 6:30-7 p.m.

In this seven-part Facebook live series, Shauntrice Martin of the Black Market KY and Savvy Shabazz of All of Us or None Louisville, discuss issues plaguing the city. Last week, they covered the #CancelTheRent movement. Join them for their fifth episode this Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27

Support Breonna’s Law

Your Home

Free | 4:30, 6:30 p.m.

Support Breonna’s Law, state Rep. Attica Scott’s proposed statewide ban on no-knock warrants, with a phone bank at 4 p.m. and a webinar at 6:30 p.m. featuring Shauntrice Martin and Keturah Herron. Both events are hosted by Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.

Beyond the Ballot Box – Virtual Event

Online

Free | 7-8 p.m.

You cast your vote for Joe Biden instead of a dictator-wannabe. Now what? This virtual event, held in conjunction with the BallotBox exhibit at Metro Hall, teaches “how to stay involved with the political process beyond voting” — and with art! Panelists include former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker, Dayzaughn Graves, Daniel Martin Moore and Jaylin Monet Stewart. You must register for the event by Jan. 26 to participate.

THURSDAY, Jan. 28

Undoing the Harmful Legacy of the War on Drugs: A Focus on Communities of Color

Online

Free | 1-4 p.m.

Activists and academics discuss the intersection of racism and drug addiction and laws with a four-part town hall hosted by the Kentucky nonprofit Voices of Hope. Covered topics will be “The History of the War on Drugs and the Impact on Communities of Color,” “Barriers to Recovery for BIPOC” and “Recovery Advocacy IS Anti-racism Work.” A couple of the guests are Louisville organizers, including Shelton McElroy, the former director of strategic partnerships with The Bail Project, and Shameka Parrish-Wright, operations manager for The Bail Project.

Advertisement

Free Virtual Painting Class – Snowy Escapade

Online

Free-$25 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Paint a winter landscape for your home with this virtual lesson by the Black-owned A Purposeful Ponte Studio. It’s free to participate, but if you want to buy an art kit with all the needed supplies, the studio is selling them for $25.

ALL WEEK

Sock Collection Drive

Online

Donation-based | Any time

Change Today, Change Tomorrow is collecting new and unused pairs of socks for unhoused and low-income families. You can donate a pair through Amazon or donate monetarily through PayPal. CTCT’s Umoja Project, which serves 200 families each week, is also seeking donations to hand out individually wrapped candies with its weekly hygiene bags for the month of February.

Black Owned Business & Excellence Awards 2020

Online

Free | Any time

Vote for your favorite Black-owned businesses, organizations and leaders in Louisville. This is the first year for the Awards, hosted by PCI Media & Co.