How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (1/11)

TUESDAY, Jan. 12

Kentucky & Louisville Politics

Zoom

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

The subject of this week’s class by Louisville Political Education For Liberation is about local politics, that of Kentucky and Louisville. “Each class session is focused on education, liberation, and building political power,” write organizers. Register here.

Roots101 Poetry Slam Live

Facebook Live

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Roots 101 African American Museum is hosting a virtual poetry slam featuring original works. There will be judges and a cash prize for first through third place.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13

Computer Classes/Open Lab

Wesley House Community Services

Free | Noon-4 p.m.

Take some computer education classes at Wesley House Community Services’ lab. Once you’re done, you could get a free computer for your home as well as low cost internet service. This initiative is part of Metro government’s digital inclusion commitment. Registration is required to use the lab. Sign up here.

The Healing Process: ‘The Future of Louisville!’

Facebook Live

Free | 7 p.m.

Last week, Louisville activist Shameka Parrish Wright announced that she’d be starting an exploratory committee to run for Louisville mayor in 2022. This week, she’ll be a guest on Lamont Collins’ weekly Facebook Live show sharing her thoughts on the future of the city.

THURSDAY, Jan. 14

Virtual Speaker Series: Lauren Freeman, ‘Microaggressions in Medicine’

Online

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Lauren Freeman, the director of UofL’s Master of Arts program in Health Care Ethics, will be discussing her research on microaggressions in health care. This virtual talk is open to the public and is for people who aren’t specialists.

Unpacking Louisville Metro Land Development Code Reform

Zoom

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

Metro government is in the midst of updating its land code rules to be more equitable. But, the subject matter can be confusing and dry. So, several local groups are holding a webinar so you can figure out what Land Development Code Reform means. Representatives from the city, the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the Metro Housing Coalition and more will be there. Kristin Pierce with WHAS 11 is moderating.

FRIDAY, Jan. 15

Fleur de Tea Grand Opening

10704 Meeting St.

No cover | 7 a.m.

Fleur de Tea, a Black-owned bubble tea shop, is holding its grand opening this Friday in Norton Commons. There will be samples, merchandise and teas available.

ALL WEEK

Clothe The West Donations

Donation-based | Any time

Clothe The West is in need of cold weather accessories for children, including handmade scarves and hats. You can mail goods to Rebecca Ward at 1355 Bardstown Road Suite 121. There is no deadline for donations.

‘We Get There Together’

Anywhere

Free | Any time

The occupants of Jefferson Square Park, also known as Injustice Square, are invited to share their stories, pictures, videos and more for a new book called “We Get There Together.” “Our hope is that people will pick up this book filled with amazing accounts plus challenging moments and find themselves in the stories of the protesters,” writes Shameka Parrish Wright. You can send your submissions to Shannon Wianecki at shannon.wianecki@gmail.com.

Change Education Center Help

310 E. Broadway, Suite 102

Donation-based | Times vary

Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s Change Education Center opens next Monday. Donations of school supplies, learning toys, Black-centered books and electronics are still needed. You can purchase an item off of the Education Center’s wishlist here. Also, volunteer builders are needed all this week, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.