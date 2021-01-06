Photos that defined Louisville On June 28, candles were placed around Jefferson Square Park for fellow protester Tyler Gerth who was killed.
Photos that defined Louisville in 2020: A recap of the year through the lens of LEO’s photographer

Over the course of 2020, I was asked a handful of times what it was like photographing the year. I’ve never had a great answer to that question, because there’s been what feels like a decade of life-changing events crammed into one year. The pandemic brought a kind of terror to Louisville — and to the rest of the world — that I couldn’t have imagined. The deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd brought about a revolution across the globe. I’ve photographed more vigils and seen more grief than I could have possibly anticipated at the beginning of this year, but I also saw Louisville come together in beautiful ways. 

I saw many people volunteering to get food donations and other necessities to those who were in need because of the pandemic. I saw the formation of a new family of protesters and activists at Injustice Square. As we enter a new year, my hope is to be able to see Louisville continue to come together, help those in need, be kinder to one another and hopefully come back stronger throughout 2021.

Here are some of my photos that define my experience in 2020.

An eager nursing home resident is reminded to keep a safe distance from family members due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Healthcare professionals conducted tests in the St. Stephen Baptist Church parking lot on April 25.
Family members gathered for the vigil for David McAtee on June 2.
Protesters in downtown Louisville on May 28.
Poet Hannah Drake performed her poem “Formation” outside of the First Unitarian Church on September 25.
In the march to the Roots 101 African American Museum, a casket was carried with the names of the victims of police brutality, on June 19.
On September 23, a protester cried after the announcement that none of the officers who killed Breonna Taylor would be charged in relation to her death.
Members of the NFAC stood on the steps of Louisville Metro Hall, while the leader of the armed militia, John “Grandmaster Jay” Johnson, spoke to the crowd on July 25.
On November 23, friends of Travis Nagdy surrounded his mother Christina as they gathered on Crittenden Drive where he was shot.

