Photos that defined Louisville in 2020: A recap of the year through the lens of LEO’s photographer

Over the course of 2020, I was asked a handful of times what it was like photographing the year. I’ve never had a great answer to that question, because there’s been what feels like a decade of life-changing events crammed into one year. The pandemic brought a kind of terror to Louisville — and to the rest of the world — that I couldn’t have imagined. The deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd brought about a revolution across the globe. I’ve photographed more vigils and seen more grief than I could have possibly anticipated at the beginning of this year, but I also saw Louisville come together in beautiful ways.

I saw many people volunteering to get food donations and other necessities to those who were in need because of the pandemic. I saw the formation of a new family of protesters and activists at Injustice Square. As we enter a new year, my hope is to be able to see Louisville continue to come together, help those in need, be kinder to one another and hopefully come back stronger throughout 2021.

Here are some of my photos that define my experience in 2020.