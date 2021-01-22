Inauguration Inspired Looks: Locals Celebrate The New Administration

Fashion is a language that blends creation, concept and meaning. It is also art. To argue that it’s not is to miss a fundamental piece what art does. It communicates.

Fashion is not unlike painting, sculpture or poetry. It uses the same tools and carries with it our histories, cultures and innovations. From creating garments in an atelier to coordinating looks from the closet, the art of clothing involves hands bringing to life ideas and dreams — offering meaning in a way that speaks so that we don’t always have to.

On Wednesday, January 20, the United States swore in its 46th president and 49th vice president. To celebrate, people all over the world added a little extra to their outfits signaling their support of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cheering the end of chaos and welcoming the new administration, local first responders, front-line workers and other inauguration watchers used their outfits to communicate how this moment made them feel.

Here are some of LEO’s favorite looks from Inauguration day: