How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (1/18)

MONDAY, Jan. 18

‘Fire and Heart: A Blueprint for Liberation’

YouTube

Free | All day

This documentary about Louisville and Lexington’s protests against police brutality premieres today on YouTube. Local filmmaker Joan Brannon made the film and interviewed several local activists and Black leaders, including Jecorey Arthur and Hannah L. Drake. The movie debuts at noon, but will be available to stream “across several area media platforms and channels throughout January and February 2021.”

MLK Day: Gathering Strength and Moving Forward

Zoom

Free | 2-3:15 p.m.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign is hosting this virtual event, which will tell the stories of multiple Kentuckians and will feature music to “lift our hopes.”

Change Education Center — Grand Opening

310 E. Broadway, Suite 102

Free | 6:15 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s hub for learning, the Change Education Center, opens today with a ribbon cutting, “Meet the Team” panel, tour, Q&A session and a 7 p.m. raffle giveaway. With 93nightz and Watch Us Grow, CTCT’s Center will provide mentorship, educational assistance and help with family development. You can also donate an item or two to the Center by purchasing an item from its Amazon wishlist.

TUESDAY, Jan. 19

Know Your Rights – Social Injustice

Facebook Live

Free | 6:30-8 pm.

The Louisville Bar Association is hosting this event for the public on “Social Injustice: The current state of affairs and how we can move forward.” Panelists are David James, president of the Louisville Metro Council; lawyer Marc Murphy; and UofL Professor of Law Cedric Merlin Powell.

Discussing Breonna’s Law For Kentucky

Facebook Live

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Former Senate candidate Charles Booker interviews state Rep. Attica Scott about her bill, Breonna’s Law, which would ban no-knock warrants in Kentucky and make other police reforms. Learn more about it and figure out how you can get involved with promoting it. The interview will be broadcast on the Facebook page for Booker’s organization, From The Hood To The Holler.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20

FOP Contract Community Meeting

Venue available upon registration

Free | 6 p.m.

Campaign Zero Kentucky is hosting this community discussion covering updates on contract negotiations between the city and the River City FOP union for Louisville Metro police officers. The FOP contract governs how officers can be disciplined and is currently too lenient, activists say. This meeting will also cover how to get involved.

THURSDAY, Jan. 21

Justice Now 2021 Kickoff Week

YouTube

Free | 5-6:30 p.m.

Community leaders will talk about what justice looks like in action in this YouTube event hosted by JCPS’ Diversity, Equity, and Poverty Department. Featured speakers include former state Rep. Charles Booker, Roots 101 founder Lamont Collins, poet and activist Hannah L. Drake and youth protester Ariana Tulay. They’ll be talking about justice through “Good Trouble,”“Plottin’ and Hustlin’,” “the POWER of your VOICE” and love.

Small Business Workshops

Pocket Change

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Pocket Change, a storefront for Black businesses, is now hosting monthly workshops. The first is about Business Basics. The lessons are a collaboration between Change Today Change Tomorrow and Dope Designs by Nannie.

ALL WEEK

‘Where Did We Sit On The Bus?’

Online

$15 + | Anytime

Actors Theatre of Louisville’s version of “Where Did We Sit On The Bus?” — a solo show created in 2016 by Brian Quijada — is different for a couple of reasons: For one, Quijada has ceded his autobiographical role to another actor, or actress rather, named Satya Chávez. And also, this version is filmed and available to stream from home ­— pandemic style. The show is a coming-of-age musical in which “a Latinx kid begins searching for her own people’s place in American history.” The performance is infused with rap, hip-hop and spoken word. The show will be available to stream via Actors Theatre’s website until May 31.