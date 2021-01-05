5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (1/8)

SATURDAY, Jan. 9

Let Us Learn At FEED Louisville

Douglass Boulevard Christian Church

Free | 10 a.m.

Nearly 900,000 people in Kentucky are food insecure, ranking eighth worst in the nation in 2020, according to Feeding America. Food insecurity is up around the world as a result of COVID-19, and it will take a united effort to help those in need. Let Us Learn and FEED Louisville are stepping up for this community, working with local restaurant owners and chefs to achieve their goal of providing 500 meals a day to those in need. Anyone can come and help out (and perhaps you’ll take home a few new kitchen tricks while working with the chefs). Can’t make it this Saturday? Douglass Boulevard Church will be hosting this event on the second Saturday of every month.

BallotBox Inauguration Post Card Workshop

Virtual

Free | 1:30-3 p.m.

Welcome the lawfully-elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. Gather the family for this virtual craft workshop, presented by the BallotBox exhibit at 21c Museum Hotel. Email info@louisvillevisualart.org to get involved.

Inferno Collective Takeover

Tim Faulkner Gallery

No cover | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

The atmosphere at Tim Faulkner Gallery will be electric this weekend with EDM beats by Inferno Collective musicians: Dante, Chihuahuas Against Violence and Handsome Bahb. You must be over the age of 21 and wearing a mask to partake.

SUNDAY, Jan. 10

Black Market Grand Opening!

Black Market KY

Prices vary | Noon-7 p.m.

It’s hard to think of any business opening that is more anticipated than the Black Market KY. It’s not a trendy new restaurant or a politician’s pet project, it’s a necessity for residents of Louisville’s West End, offering fresh and local options at affordable prices. The work of Shauntrice Martin, the Black Market’s grand opening is this Sunday. Starting on Friday, you can pre-order your groceries for pickup and delivery. In the days leading up to the opening, the store is looking for volunteers. DM the shop on Facebook to find out how to get involved.

Rannygazoo Anniversary Livestream of Love

YouTube Live

Free | 3-3:45 p.m.

Abigail and Gregory Maupin have been making sweet music together as a married couple since 2003. To celebrate their anniversary, this duo that sings about Prohibition-era vices with ukulele accompaniment will hold a YouTube concert.