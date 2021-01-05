5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (1/29)

FRIDAY, Jan. 29

Sundance Film Festival: Louisville [Satellite Screen]

Speed Art Museum

$25 | Times vary

Experience the Sundance Film Festival at The Speed. Through Feb. 3, you’ll be able to watch 12 of the films showing at Sundance. This Friday, options are “Homeroom,” a documentary about the class of 2020 at Oakland High School; “The Pink Cloud (A Nuvem Rosa),” a dramatic film about “a mysterious and deadly pink cloud” that appears “across the globe forcing everyone to stay home;” and “Rebel Hearts,” a documentary about a rebellious group of Catholic nuns. There will be different films showing on Saturday and Sunday, too. Masks are required at the show, no food or drink is allowed and attendance will be capped at 33% capacity. You can also watch all of Sundance film’s online this year, found here. Speed members will receive a one-time $5 discount to access the movies.

SATURDAY, Jan. 30

Kaveh’s Bourbon Bunker: The Last Episode

Instagram Live

Free | 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Throughout the pandemic, Rabbit Hole Distillery founder Kaveh Zamanian has been hosting weekly chats on alcohol on Instagram Live. This is his last show on social media before the series transitions to a podcast format. For this special edition, you’re invited to “Ask Kaveh Anything” by messaging Rabbit Hole a question or leaving a post on the distillery’s page. At the end of his broadcast, Kaveh will also be giving away a used Rabbit Hole bourbon barrel. To enter, follow @rabbithole on Instagram, watch the Live and be the first to correctly answer his trivia question.

Books & Brews 502 Virtual Happy Hour

Zoom

Free | 5-6 p.m.

In COVID-forced isolation, many of us turned to books to replace nights out with friends. Now, let’s make that a social activity! Join fellow Louisville readers to talk about what books got you through 2020 in this virtual happy hour event, hosted by the library’s winter reading program for adults, Books & Brews 502.

SUNDAY, Jan. 31

The People Demand: Cancel the Rents!

1311 Baxter Ave.

Free | 5 p.m.

The Cancel the Rent car caravans are back. Black Lives Matter Louisville and the Party for Socialism and Liberation Kentucky have organized this protest, calling for the government to cancel rents and mortgages — not just suspend evictions — as housing insecurity increases in the pandemic. Participants will meet at the Baxter Avenue entrance of Mid City Mall at 5 p.m. and drive around the city.

Drag Race 13: Tina Burner

Play Louisville

$12 | 8 p.m.

We said in a recent Staff Pick that you might soon see a contestant from the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on the Play stage. Well, the season isn’t even over and the Louisville club is already booking names from the show. Last week, Joey Jay was a guest. This week, come see Tina Burner, a queen from New York City and the reigning National Miss Comedy Queen. Tickets are limited, and masks are required.