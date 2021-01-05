5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (1/22)

FRIDAY, Jan. 22

Tom Mabe

The Caravan Comedy Club

$20 | 7:30, 9:30 p.m.

Louisville’s favorite comedian (according to the 2020 LEO Weekly’s Readers’ Choice Awards), Tom Mabe, is performing at The Caravan Comedy Club this weekend, with four shows split over two days (Friday and Saturday).You may know Mabe from his popular prank YouTube channel. In his stand-up, he tackles “topics that irk us all,” according to his bio.

SATURDAY, Jan. 23

Georgia’s Grand Opening

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Co.

No cover | 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Co. is cutting the ribbon on its first, physical location this Saturday.The first 100 in-store orders over $25 receive a commemorative candle. If you bring a gently-used children’s book to donate, you’ll get a $5 gift card. And everyone should walk out having bought at least one of Dawn Urrutia’s delectable pies (the business is named after her grandmother).

FULL METAL INFERNO

21st in Germantown

$5 | 7 p.m.

Ohio and Louisville metal bands converge for a night of socially-distanced head-banging. Featured bands are Sever It All, Granshaw, Dread Engine and Mr. Lugosi. If you can’t make it, LRS102 will be broadcasting the noise live on its website.

SUNDAY, Jan. 24

Cabo Wabo Powered By Shirley’s Way

YouTube

Donation-based | 1 p.m.

Shirley’s Way, which pays cancer patients’ bills, is taking its fundraiser virtual this year with a variety show and raffle streamed on YouTube. Local musicians, including Carl Anthony Stuck, Wax Factory, Brigid Kaelin and Soul Circus will perform. You can also purchase raffle tickets to win quality alcohol and getaways.

Industry Night w/ Pop-Up Menu w/ Special Guest Phantom Chef 502!

The Limbo

No cover | 5-11 p.m.

With COVID, it’s been stressful this past year to be a service industry worker. Shake some of it with an evening at The Limbo tiki bar with an Asian street food pop-up menu, goodie bags, a Twinz DJ set and food and drink specials. If you’re going, please RSVP so your hosts know how many goodie bags to prepare.