5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (1/15)

FRIDAY, Jan. 15

The Bluegrass Bigfoot – LIVE!

Zoom

Free | 8-9:30 p.m.

Is there a Bigfoot roaming the state of Kentucky? Charlie Raymond, the founder of the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization, will present the evidence and eye witness testimony at this virtual event. Stick around afterward for a Q&A.

SATURDAY, Jan. 16

Drag Queen Storytime – Kentucky Winter Reading!

Zoom

$3 | 2:30 p.m.

Louisville’s libraries aren’t holding in-person events, so we’ve had a dry period for drag queen story-time. But, Kentucky’s chapter of the official Drag Queen Story Time group is holding its first virtual event this weekend! Sit down the kids for a fabulous reading of two books: “I am Enough” and “Just Ask” via Zoom.

Hot Toddies

Online

$10-$75 | 4-5 p.m.

Most people don’t like a warm beer or a room-temp cocktail, but a hot toddy? Suddenly, warm alcohol is all right. Learn how to make this comforting whiskey drink with the minds behind Make & Muddle. They’ll teach you how to make the perfect hot toddy in this virtual class. You can pay $10 for the class only, or up your buy-in to receive a cocktail kit and handmade barware, too.

Queer Poetry Night

Zoom

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

Share what you’re working on in this safe space for the queer community, hosted by The Resource Room. It’s virtual, so no need to worry about a saliva-sprayed mic!

SUNDAY, Jan. 17

Hip Hop Cares Weekly Outreach

First and Broadway

Free | 11 a.m.-Noon

Every week, Hip Hop Cares serves a meal and supplies to 200-300 people who are experiencing homelessness. And each week, you can either join the outreach group or donate food or grocery gift cards. Sign up here, send money here, or buy a necessity from Hip Cares’ Amazon wishlist here.