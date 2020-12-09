Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (12/9)

Thorn: Now for the rest of the story…

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell writes in The Courier Journal about how his “forward-thinking parents, including a dad who actively participated in the Louisville Urban League, taught me from an early age to prize equality and dignity for all people.” More like dignity to all people who prop up his power. The New Yorker’s Jane Meyer’s profile of him gives us another view. She explains that his 2016 autobiography “does not mention that his father, who worked in the human-resources department at DuPont, was deposed by lawyers for the N.A.A.C.P. Legal Defense and Educational Fund in a historic racial-discrimination case. Kerry Scanlon, one of the lawyers, told me, ‘The leadership at that plant seemed to define racism. There was a plantation system in which the black employees did the hardest jobs, like working in front of these open fires where they got burned — and they got the worst pay. There was a systemic pattern of racism.’ After years of litigation, the company settled the case, for fourteen million dollars.”

Rose: Dude stayed for the cheese curds

If you are looking for good news, Harper and Athena, two golden eagles and lovers, have returned from summering in Canada to reunite in the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest for the winter. Harper lagged behind Athena, spending an extra 17 days in Wisconsin en route to Bernheim, “most likely resting and refueling before the next leg of his flight which takes him over 400 miles of unfriendly Midwestern agricultural land,” Bernheim reported.

Thorn: But let’s spend our time talking about the King Louis statue first…

Louisville has logged some 150 homicides so far this year, including the shooting of a 17-year-old on Third Street last Wednesday. That is roughly three homicides a week. The previous year record was 117 in 2016.

Absurd: Next, a series on Paul’s hair

We are unsure what is more absurd — that U.S. Sen. Rand “Ayn Wrong” Paul speculated fraud occurred in the presidential election, a claim widely and long proven false. Or, that The Courier Journal devoted some 1,300 words to say it, starting on the front page, no less.

Absurd: Read it with A boulder of salt

A CJ web headline: “Louisville has historically large salt on hand for roads this winter.”

Thorn: Put your lips together and…

One joy of working from home is the continuous hum and roar of leaf blowers.