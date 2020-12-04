How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Weekend (12/4)

SATURDAY, Dec. 5

Highlands Can’t You See What The System Has Done To Him?

1244 East Broadway

Free | 4 p.m.

Louisville’s protests haven’t stopped with the cold weather. A rally, organized by White Radicals Against Thoughtless Hate, is scheduled for this weekend at Broadway and Baxter so participants can “chant for equality so loud” that Travis Nagdy “can hear us from his resting place in Cave Hill.” The beloved activist was buried at the cemetery this week.

SUNDAY, Dec. 6

Bless the Block

Change Today, Change Tomorrow

Donation-based | Noon-6 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow has been collecting donations to gift West End families with presents and a holiday dinner. Now, they need volunteers to help them sort, assemble and deliver the donations. The first of six days of volunteer shifts start this Sunday. Reach out to taylor@change-today.org to sign up. Or, you can still donate to the program, called Bless The Block. Do so here.

Crosses on the Lawn Service

Online

Free | 3 p.m.

Every year, Highland Baptist Church in Louisville fills its lawn with crosses to represent each homicide victim who died in the city that year. This year, that lawn will contain more crosses than ever as there have been 140 criminal homicides reported — 23 more than the second deadliest year, 2016. At this “ritual for peace” service, the crosses will be hammered into the ground, while members of the church’s anti-racism’s team say aloud the names of each victim. In person attendance is limited because of COVID-19, so the public is invited to participate virtually via Facebook Live or YouTube.

ALL WEEKEND

Toy Drives

Various locations

Donation based | Times vary

’Tis the season for toy drives for families in need. There are several occurring this weekend, starting with a drop-off drive at Louisville Metro Hall on Friday until 6:30 p.m. There, Marines will be collecting new, unwrapped toys with a special need for presents for children ages 10-13 and 14-17. There are other drop-off points at Paristown Point and at Pleasure Ridge Park’s fire stations. Or, you can deliver a new, unwrapped toy to V-Grits on Saturday anytime between noon and 6 p.m. You’ll receive $2 off any V-Grits food item or $1 off any beer or cocktail by Chimera Brewing. The restaurant has heated outdoor seating if you want to imbibe there. This event is part of Bardstown Road Aglow.

#FeedTheWest Bundle

Online

$50 | Any time

While you wait for Black Market KY to open in January, you can donate bundles of groceries for families in The West End through the store’s website. The bundles are $40 and contain essential items and goods from Black-owned businesses.