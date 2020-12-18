How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Weekend (12/18)

FRIDAY, Dec. 18

The Muses Mouth Open Mic

Riot Cafe

No cover | 7 p.m.

Inspired by the #MeToo movement, The Muses Mouth Open Mic started as a place for female-identifying and nonbinary individuals to share their thoughts in a safe space. Now, organizers are offering the stage up to men, too — starting with their first show at Riot Cafe. “The intent is to generate an atmosphere of healing and understanding that is welcome to anyone who has been affected by all types of abuse, discrimination and oppression,” organizers write. They promise that you will be heard without any misogyny or aggression. Content suggestions include: feminism, cultural and social issues, race, sexual identity, romance, comedy and personal triumph from trauma. While there, make a donation to The Center for Women and Families.

SATURDAY, Dec. 19

The Food & Toy Giveaway

The Palm Room

Free | Noon-3 p.m.

There’s isn’t much info on The Palm Room’s community event, but know this: Free toys and food will be given away. Bring the children. “The Palm Room’s mission to be supportive of the community by giving back, showing our concern and blessing the lives of others during this 2020 Holiday Season,” reads a Facebook post from the Russell bar that is continuing the legacy of the famous Joe’s Palm Room. For more information, call 581-1251.

Winter Wonderland

Pocket Change

No cover | 1-5 p.m.

Pocket Change, a new, Butchertown store selling Black-owned products, will transform into a winter wonderland this weekend with local vendors, hot chocolate and cookies (3-5 p.m.), and a photo-op with Santa (3-5 p.m.). You can also bring a toy to donate!

SUNDAY, Dec. 20

Interfaith Music and Inspiration Concert

Zoom

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Community Grocery is ending the year with a virtual concert packed with 17 notable local artists and church leaders. Kiana Del of Kiana & The Sun Kings will be there, as well as Jim James of My Morning Jacket and Councilman-elect Jecorey Arthur, who performs under the name 1200. Some of the church leaders who will be represented include the Rev. Valerie Mayo of St. George’s Episcopal Church and the Rev. Mary Alice Birdwhistell of Highland Baptist Church. The Community Grocery, which seeks to build a co-op grocery store in an underserved area of the city, hopes to reach 800 owners by night’s end — that’s the amount they say they need to sign a lease on a building. Register for the event here and learn more about becoming a Community Grocery member here.

No Silent Nights, Everything Is Not Alright!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 6 p.m.

Protesters continue to march against racism and police brutality and in the name of justice for Breonna Taylor. Dress warm and come ready to chant. The group will meet at Planet of the Tapes at 6 p.m. and begin its walk at 6:30 p.m.