How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Weekend (12/11)

FRIDAY, Dec. 11

Breeway Picture Day

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 5 p.m.

Photographer and documentarian Jon Cherry is offering to take portraits of “our unique protest family.” He said, “Come ready for the camera at 5 pm Friday! Your #502livestreamers will capture the spirit of the Square while the event takes place.”

#clothethewestpjparty

St George’s Episcopal Church

Free | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pajamas, books, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bonnets/durags and much more will be given away for free at this event sponsored by Clothe The West. Masks are required and will be handed out if don’t have one.Food will be put into to-go containers outside as families leave.

Bless the Block

Free | noon-6 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow is looking for help sorting, assembling and delivering its “blessings” for the Bless the Block winter holiday giving program. Specifically, the group is seeking a team of at least 10 volunteers who are committed to the noon-6 p.m. shift. Reach out to taylor@change-today.org to sign your team up today!

SUNDAY, Dec. 13

‘As if our lives depend on it’: Why white folks must join the anti-racist movement

Online

Free | 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Join this panel discussion hosted by Louisville SURJ (Showing Up For Racial Justice) about why white folks humanity and liberation depends on centering the fight against white supremacy now more than ever. Panelists include Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign, Amanda Stahl, director of Independence Seekers Project Inc., Kelly Sue Waller of the Southern Crossroads Organizing Project and Scott Davis of Organizing White men for Collective Liberation. Register in advance for this meeting.

ALL WEEKEND

#FeedTheWest Bundle

Online

$50 | Any time

While you wait for Black Market KY to open in January, you can donate bundles of groceries for families in The West End through the store’s website. The bundles are $40 and contain essential items and goods from Black-owned businesses.

#ChangeEducation

Online

Donation-based | Any time

Change Today, Change Tomorrow has another location for another program benefitting Louisville’s Black community. This one, #ChangeEducation, at 310 East Broadway, will provide mentoring for children. The nonprofit has secured the building but needs help buying furnishings and educational materials for the kids. Buy an item from their Amazon wishlist.