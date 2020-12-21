How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (12/21)

MONDAY, Dec. 21

Visit Santa’s Workshop

2600 W. Broadway Suit 205

Free | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Play Cousins Collective is holding a Santa’s Workshop with free gifts this Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All you have to do is join the group’s Facebook page, for Black families raising children 2 months to 5.5 years old, and then sign up here.

#FeedTheWest Emergency Push

Various locations

Free/Donation-based | 2-4:30 p.m.

JCPS ran out of food for local families during holiday break, so Feed The West is filling in the need. The organization is planning on handing out 7,000 meals this week, with 1,500 of those available on Monday and another 3,000 on Wednesday. Donations are needed. You can buy a food bundle for two children here. To claim one, visit one of these locations at the scheduled time.

Louisville Political Education Sessions

Online

Free | 6 p.m.

Louisville Political Education for Liberation is hosting two sessions this week, kicking off with one on the Black Liberation Movement on Monday. On Tuesday at 6 p.m., there will be another called Submitting To Your Calling. Register to attend.

Big Momma’s Holiday Dinner Donations

Big Momma’s Soul Food Kitchen

Donation-based | Anytime

Big Momma’s Soul Food Kitchen is accepting monetary and food donations for its annual free holiday dinner for the community. Manager Sheryl Fox is attempting to raise $1,500, which will be matched by local attorney Sam Aguiar. She’s also collecting desserts or gift cards. Donated food must be from a store because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 23

‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’

Online

$20-$50 | 7 p.m.

Kentucky Performing Arts is hosting this virtual showing of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” originally staged at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The music is Tchaikovsky, but the dancing is contemporary, and there will be a DJ, a violinist, an appearance from MC Kurtis Blow and “innovative digital graffiti and visuals” to keep you engaged. There are two ticket options available. For $20, you must watch Wednesday at 7 p.m., or for $50, you’ll be able to access the performance for 48 hours, view a post-show conversation with its creators, and receive an autographed show poster. A portion of all ticket proceeds go to KPA.

ANYTIME

Kentucky Science Center: Community Access Membership

Online

Free | Anytime

The Kentucky Science Center is now offering a free membership for two adults and up to four children or grandchildren for families who participate in SNAP/WIC. The membership includes two, one-time admission passes.

Roots 101: Texas Roadhouse Gift Card

Online

Donation-based | Any time

Support the Roots 101 African American Museum in downtown Louisville while treating yourself or someone else to a meal at Texas Roadhouse. For any gift card you purchase at the link above, 10% of your contribution goes to the Museum.