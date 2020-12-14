How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (12/14)

MONDAY, Dec. 14

#ClotheTheWestHolidayShop Donations

Various locations

Donation-based | Any time

Clothe The West is collecting new toys and other gifts for its Holiday Shop this Friday and Saturday. If you drop one off at NoraeBar, you’ll receive 10% off to-go cocktails. You can also ship gifts directly to Clothe The West, send a monetary donation to the organization or purchase something from its Amazon wishlist.

The Gertrude Polk Brown Lecture Series: The Zealot and The Emancipator

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

John Brown was an abolitionist who attacked pro-slavery settlers and attempted to arm slaves. During the same time period, Abraham Lincoln was an Illinois lawyer who thought he could end slavery through politics. This virtual discussion led by historian H.W. Brands will cover how these two figures from our country’s past “shaped the war for freedom.”

TUESDAY, Dec. 15

Operation Spreading Hope

Facebook Live

Free | 7 p.m.

Southend Street Angels is hosting this Facebook Live event. The group serves the homeless residents of Shively, Pleasure Ridge Park, Valley Station, New Cut and the Outer Loop. Bring any questions you might have. You might also receive a prize in return.

THURSDAY, Dec. 17

Ladies Night Out

The Palm Room

No cover (for women) | 5 p.m.-4 a.m.

The Palm Room, a reimagined West End bar, has brought back Ladies Night. Women get in free for a night of drink specials and sounds by DJ LifeSaver.

The West Louisville Chess Club Christmas Party!

816 E. Broadway

No cover | 6 p.m.

The West Louisville Chess Club is hosting a Christmas party and tournament this week. The Chess Club promotes intellectual empowerment and character development for at-risk and underprivileged youth in Louisville. You’re encouraged to bring a dish and either watch and encourage players or enter yourself. The entry fee to compete is $10, and a cash prize awaits the first place winners. You might also receive a gift from Santa.

Free Virtual Painting Class – Christmas Decorations

Zoom

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Paint a Christmas themed work of art for yourself (or someone special) and support a Black-owned business at the same time. Ronnita Nance with A Purposeful Pointe Studio will guide you via Zoom through the painting process. You can use your own supplies or purchase a $25 art kit with everything you need from the Studio, available for pickup.

FRIDAY, Dec. 18

Fill The Truck Christmas Toy Drive

Gustavo’s Mexican Restaurant

Donation-based | Noon-6 p.m.

Bring a toy to donate to a family in need this Christmas to Gustavo’s Mexican Restaurant all weekend starting this Friday. Your donation will go to The Oldham County Red Cross, which will hand out the gifts to children. In return, you’ll receive a goodie bag.

ANYTIME

Food Literacy Donations

Anywhere

Donation-based | Anytime

This year, The Food Literacy Project’s Youth Community Agriculture Program produced and donated more than one ton of produce. To help the Project continue to provide this service, the organization is collecting donations.

Molly’s Angels

2600 W. Broadway Suite 205

Donation-based | Any time

Fa’Quansa Sha’Georgia Ancrum, or “Molly”, was shot and killed in Louisville on Dec. 5, leaving behind five children, according to the organizers of this donation drive. A child who was shot at the same time was also hospitalized. To help out her kids, send clothing, food and monetary gifts to Play Cousins Collective at 2600 W. Broadway. You can also donate through Cash App by sending funds to $mollysangels5.