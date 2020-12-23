LEO’s Best of 2020: Nine articles worth revisiting

Certainly, these pages were home to more than just nine “best” stories and columns in 2020. But space… so, we weighted stories and columns for variety, importance and timeliness, and we settled on these nine.
You might look back through your stress-clouded memory to see that the year started off with great normalcy and ennui if not promise and joy — for one, Gov.-reject Matt Bevin had been vanquished!
But by March, it all went to shite, as the secret news of the coronavirus began to leak from President tRump’s bunker. Fortunately, Gov. Andy fulfilled his promise to not be a Bevin-sized dick and actually led Kentucky, earning national plaudits and local, Republican scorn.
And, then, we learned of the heartbreaking death of Breonna Taylor. Her death, initially lost in the miasma of COVID-19, contributed to the critical mass of Black deaths by cops that then converged into a national if not international movement that remains today.
So, those two topics dominated LEO’s pages and energy. And they should have. Let’s hope that 2021 becomes virus free but that we continue to say Breonna Taylor’s name as the city and state move toward racial justice and equality.
Read them via the hyperlinks below:
The revolution will be streamed: Livestreamers redefine journalism during protests
National lockdown and 5G: Why coronavirus misinformation spreads easily
While the Democrats and GOP bicker over religiosity, the virus is winning
Photo Story: What is it like to self-isolate during a coronavirus scare?
Karen Is You, by Hannah Drake
The city curfew was ineffective at best and deadly at its worst
Louisville Antifa: Inside Two Of The City’s Most Militant Activist Groups
A bartender on how the service industry will change
No Festivals! Economic pain is deep and wide
