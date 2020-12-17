LEO Weekly is hiring an Arts & Entertainment Editor

LEO Weekly is looking to hire a versatile journalist who is able to identify, write and assign stories about Louisville KY’s visual arts, music and theater communities. We’re looking for a motivated person who can work both as part of a small team and independently, implementing their vision into LEO Weekly’s arts sections by working with a small staff and a network of freelancers — under the guidance of the senior editors.

This person should be well-versed in the print publication process, have extensive writing experience, and the ability to turn out well-researched trend stories as well as dazzling features. Knowledge of the arts scene is a plus, but, most importantly, we’re looking for someone willing to immerse themselves into one of the nation’s best cultural cities.

Responsibilities

—Plan weekly culture content, covering visual arts, music and theater.

—Make assignments to staff and freelance writers and photographers.

—Contribute at least one piece of writing to each weekly issue.

—Edit and file copy submitted by writers.

—Assist in the copy editing of publication proofs.

Advertisement

Requirements

—Bachelor’s Degree in journalism, writing or related field.

—Must have authored multiple articles published in print with individual or shared bylines.

—Experience copy editing.

—Experience using cloud-based software, including Google Workspace (G Suite).

—Expertise with Adobe Creative Suite, in particular InDesign and InCopy.

—Experience with web-based publishing.

—Must be highly organized, able to multitask and meet hard deadlines.

This is a salaried position with benefits, including PTO and health, dental and vision insurance. Red Pin Media is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity and inclusivity. Applicants should submit a cover letter, resume and at least three writing samples of published work to Laura Snyder at lsnyder@leoweekly.com.