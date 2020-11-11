Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (11/11)

Rose: Listen, KY loser… uh, Democrats!

The always intriguing Perry Bacon Jr. of FiveThirtyEight has good advice for Democrats. The 2019 and 2020 statewide elections had roughly the same vote proportions for Republicans beating Democrats for four, top state offices, Perry wrote in his Bluegrass Beat newsletter: “The big outlier was Matt Bevin, who got less than 50 percent. Looking at the 2019 and 2020 results, it seems only a Republican as controversial as Matt Bevin can lose a statewide race in Kentucky — and perhaps even Bevin would have won if his election were in 2020, with Trump at the top of the ticket driving higher GOP turnout.” He says Democrats might abandon “left-but-not-that left white establishment-ish” candidates in favor of progressives such as Charles Booker. “So if Booker wants to take on Rand Paul in the 2022 Senate elections, the case that he is unelectable is fairly weak — what Democrat is electable in a statewide federal race in Kentucky? Shouldn’t Kentucky Democrats at least try to lose in a different way?”

Absurd: A ‘bold admission’ from gop?

The Jefferson County Republican Party chairman tweeted: “Our Republic is not threatened by foreign forces. Rather, it is threatened by internal agents who have attempted to overthrow our government by cheating in focused areas of the country. They must be exposed and prosecuted.” One Twitter wag replied: “Wow. Bold admission. The GOP should face consequences for subverting democracy.”

Thorn: Voting for ‘Devil In A New Dress’

Not that it would have stopped the Trump tsunami in Kentucky, but Kanye West got 6,478 votes.

Thorn: Red Turner Trumps Blue Turner

State Sen. Johnny Ray Turner lost his bid for a sixth term in Eastern Kentucky to Republican Johnnie L. Turner. Beyond the name joke, note that the 29th District had long gone Democratic. In fact, this was the first time in 20 years (Johnny Ray) Turner had a general election opponent, The Courier Journal reported.

Thorn: The angry people’s court

A newly elected state Supreme Court judge, who described himself as a Christian whose conservative values guide his life, has been rebuked again for losing his temper on the bench, The CJ reported.

Absurd: Playing in traffic not advised, but here is where to do it!

CJ web headline of the week: “Rapid testing is not advised, but here is where to get one.”