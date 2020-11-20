How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Weekend (11/20)

SATURDAY, Nov. 21

#clothethewest pajama party

St. George’s Episcopal Church

Free | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. George’s Episcopal Church and Clothe The West are getting in the holiday-giving spirit… in particular for the kids! Bring the kiddos (in pajamas or regular, day clothes) to pick up new pajamas, books, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bonnets, durags and more. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only a limited number of people will be allowed in at a time, but to-go breakfast boxes will be available as you leave. To donate new items, search for the Clothe The West Facebook page, where you will find a link to an Amazon page with their holiday drive items, which runs through Christmas.

Black Out Saturday

Mall St. Matthews

Free | 1 p.m.

Louisville activist Shameka Parrish-Wright is taking the city’s protests from Jefferson Square Park to the mall for the holiday season. There will be no signs or disruptions, just people wearing black and walking peacefully. The purpose, Parrish-Wright told The Courier Journal, is to emphasize the importance of supporting local, Black-owned businesses and other ventures owned by minority groups.

Healthy Change: Vegan Cookoff

Irma Dee’s

Free | 2-6 p.m.

Fill up on healthy food at Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s vegan cook-off. The event is now grab-and-go style because of new COVID-19 restrictions, but you can still pick up free fruits and vegetables from Cleav’s Family Farm, free herbs and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow and cold-pressed juice from Juice Bar Middletown. And, you’ll still be able to grab several bites of vegan chili and soup and vote on your favorite. If you’re interested in competing in the cook-off contact talesha@change-today.org. The winner receives $300, and the runner-up wins $200.

Filling in the Gaps: Whole Child Education in a COVID World

Zoom

Free | 4-6 p.m.

Teachers, administrators, parents and community members are all invited to this conversation with school and community partners about justice in education. Topics include learning hubs/NTI learning, whole-child education, police-free schools and the parent’s perspective. Guests range from activists, like Talesha Wilson, to teachers, including Matt Kaufmann.

ALL WEEKEND

Coat/Clothes Drives

Various locations

Donation-based | Times vary

Temperatures are dropping and several organizations are collecting cold weather items for people who don’t have their own. On Friday, American Legion Post 180 Zachary Taylor is collecting new items for homeless veterans starting at 5 p.m. And on Saturday, you can drop off new coats, hats, scarves and gloves for at the Mall St. Matthews from noon to 11 p.m. or new and used coats in good condition at Douglass Boulevard Christian Church from 4 to 6 p.m. Dress for Success is also collecting donated clothes, albeit women’s professional attire, not coats, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find a list of appropriate donations here.