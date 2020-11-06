How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Weekend (11/06)

FRIDAY, Nov. 6

Use These Hands!

Facebook Live

Free | 5 p.m.

Local activist Dominique Harding will lead a conversation about learning sign language. Black Lives Matter Louisville said, “Many folks are hearing impaired, and this impacts a lot of their interactions. A part of community care and community defense is being able to communicate with all our members.” This livestream is expected to be available on BLM Lou’s Facebook page after it’s over.

SATURDAY, Nov. 7

Breonna’s Memorial Procession

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 4 p.m.

It’s time for the Breonna Taylor Memorial, set up at Jefferson Square Park, to move indoors as cold weather comes to Louisville. Organizers are transporting the guerrilla art installation to Roots 101 African American Museum this weekend, and they want the community to be a part of it — just as they were in its creation. Demonstrators will carry the Memorial piece by piece to the museum in a New Orleans style procession. All are welcome, and participants are encouraged to bring their own art, decorated umbrellas, fancy clothes, stepping shoes, instruments, banners and more.

End White Silence Ally Rally & March

Emerson Park

Free | 4 p.m.

The importance of steering white people toward anti-racism has been underlined by surveys from CNN and the Associated Press showing that more white people voted for Trump than Biden. This rally by White Radicals Against Thoughtless Hate is a campaign to end white silence and to stand with Louisville’s Black community.

Advertisement

The Prolific Experience Neo Soul & Poetry Night

Roots 101 African American Museum

$12 (purchase by Friday) | 8 p.m.

It’s a night of poetry, music by The KMF Band and light appetizers at the new Roots 101 African American Museum.

SUNDAY, Nov. 8

Orchard Planting

Main and 21st streets

Free | 2-4 p.m.

Come help the Portland Orchard Project fill in the gaps at its grove amongst the concrete. Help is needed to plant trees, mulch and weed. Bring gloves, water and sheets of cardboard. The organization behind the volunteer is Green Streets, “a nonprofit dedicated to increasing harmony between the natural and built environment” in Louisville.