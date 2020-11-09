How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (11/9)

MONDAY, Nov. 9

Monday Mingle — City Mix Up

The Palm Room

No cover before 8 p.m. | 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

On Mondays, come to The Palm Room for food, drink specials, karaoke, Black-owned vendors and business and entrepreneur spotlights.

TUESDAY, Nov. 10

Let’s Talk Election Results

Zoom

Free | 6 p.m.

Biden may have won but Kentucky Democrats lost. State Rep. Attica Scott will talk about the results of last week’s election and where to go from here in this discussion hosted by Louisville Political Education for Liberation.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 11

Calling in the Call Out Culture

Zoom

Online | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Activist and feminist Loretta Ross has some ideas about alternatives to call-out culture, and she’ll be sharing them at this virtual lecture. Call out culture is meant to hold people accountable for insensitive or racist comments and actions, but does public shaming “advance social justice ideas and lay the groundwork for important discussions, or does it simply stir the cauldron of toxic conversation?” organizers ask. Ross’ book on the subject is scheduled to come out next year.

THURSDAY, Nov. 12

Volunteers of America Mid-States, Fall Clean-Up

Unity House

Free | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

As part of Mayor Greg Fischer’s Week of Valor for Veteran’s Day, volunteers are needed for general repairs and clean-up at the Volunteers of America Mid-States Unity House. The Unity House is a place to stay for families who are at risk of homelessness, including veterans and their families. The shelter program also helps these families plan for self-sufficiency.

Climate Crossroads: 2020 Louisville Sustainability Summit

Online

$10+ donation | Noon-4 p.m.

The theme of this year’s Louisville Sustainability Summit is “Climate Crossroads,” exploring the intersection of climate change and social justice. There will be virtual panels and presentations all afternoon — many of them led by several women and experts of color — including one on building an inclusive sustainability movement in Kentucky; four Do Something Green Breakout Sessions on food justice, transportation, gardening and composting; and A Conversation on Louisville and Climate Justice with Mayor Greg Fischer and Carolyn Finney, the author of “Black Faces, White Spaces.”

Emerging Conversation #3 Community Safety: What’s Next?

Online

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

This is the last of three discussions hosted by Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice and featuring Black and brown leaders talking about alternatives to violent policing. This week, state Rep. Attica Scott and Mijente Louisville member Marcos Morales will give their thoughts on proper alternatives, how they might have seen them at work in their own communities and how they envision them being implemented on a larger scale.

FRIDAY, Nov. 13

R.J. McNeal & T.S. Elliott Presents: Jokes n’ Jazz

21st Amendment Germantown

$20 | 7 p.m.-Midnight

Comedians Rico Lovelace and Farrell Lee (aka, Mr. Skitz) will bring the jokes, Indianapolis musician Bashiri Asad will bring the jazz.

ANYTIME

Bless the Block Donations

Online

Donation-based | Any time

Local organizations are starting to raise funds for Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s Bless the Block program. This holiday season, the nonprofit is having donors adopt blocks and homes in The West End to provide them with new clothes, electronics, gift cards, toys and holiday dinners. The Derby City Roller Girls are currently collecting donations. You can get started on adopting your own block here. Sponsorship levels start out at $250 to adopt one home.