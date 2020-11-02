How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (11/2)

MONDAY, Nov. 2

Louisville Out of the Darkness Experience

Anywhere

Donations accepted | Any time

This week is the annual Out of the Darkness walk by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Kentucky chapter. But, because of COVID-19, the event has been changed to a weeklong digital experience and self-guided walk on Friday and the weekend. The online activities kick off with a virtual Refit exercise class at 6 p.m.. Participants can also share songs that help boost their mental health for #MusicMonday, which will be included in a Spotify playlist. Friday through Sunday, walkers can go to Waterfront Park’s North Great Lawn throughout the day to participate in the main event. The walk includes stops for photo opportunities, a memory line and memorial tiles. There will also be a photo scavenger hunt with prizes. Bring 4×6 photos of loved ones.

TUESDAY, Nov. 3

Vote!

Various locations

Free | 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you aren’t a trendsetter and voted early, there’s still Election Day! There are several locations to vote at this year, including the same places that were open for early voting — and you can go to any of them! You can also help out Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky by texting voters about its endorsed candidates between noon and 5 p.m. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. And, afterward, if you’d like some moral support as the results come in, Chill BAR is throwing a watch party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Virtual Antiracism Book Discussion Series: ‘How to Be an Antiracist’

Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

It’s the final book in Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church’s anti-racist book club series: “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. Come discuss the book “in time for you to practice all of this at family gatherings over Thanksgiving.” There will be another “first session” on Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. with two more weeks of sessions to follow.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4

Beyond Black History Month: Bringing Racial Justice Conversation Into Classrooms

Online

Free (or $10 donation) | 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Experts discuss how teachers “can create diverse, inclusive and equitable classrooms that go beyond merely acknowledging accomplishments of African Americans and people of color.” Panelists are Ashleigh Hazley, assistant director for UofL’s Muhammad Ali Institute for Peace and Justice; Shelley Thomas, assistant department chair and associate professor for UofL’s College of Education and Human Development; and Cassandra Webb, senior associate of strategy and innovation for Cities United.

THURSDAY, Nov. 5

Louisville Women and the Suffrage Movement: 100 Years of the 19th Amendment

Online

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Depending what happens in the days following the election, you might want to celebrate or hibernate. But, we can at least appreciate Kentucky’s history of advocating for women’s right to vote. This online Filson Historical Society lecture covers Kentucky’s progressive suffrage movement and the Louisville women who led it, many of whom are interred at Cave Hill, Eastern, Louisville and Temple cemeteries.

LSURJ Monthly Meeting

Zoom

Free | 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The work for racial justice continues, regardless of the outcome of the election. In what way? Find out at Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice’s monthly Zoom meeting.

Recipes for Resistance: Food and Fight for Women’s Suffrage

Zoom

$10 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Another historical lecture on women’s suffrage, PhD candidate Emily Denton will talk about suffragist cookbooks, which contained real recipes with satirical titles and instructions. “In an attempt to make women’s suffrage more palatable for the doubting public, these cookbooks were a strategic tactic meant to combat widespread images of suffragists as neglectful wives and mothers, busy politicking while their family starved,” organizers write. This is part three in a “forbidden topics” lecture series by The Conrad-Caldwell Museum.

Trans Initiative, A Night with DJ S.Y.I.M.O.N.E

Riot Cafe

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Trans Initiative is a new weekly meeting for trans women and trans men: a “safe place to meet, hang out, find resources, and feel seen.” DJ S.Y.I.M.O.N.E hosts.

Louisville Community Grocery Autumn Garden Mixer

1205 South Sixth St.

Free | 7-10 p.m.

This celebration of “fall bounty and community” will feature local musicians, artists, leaders in food justice/politics and food producers. It was supposed to happen last week, but was rescheduled because of weather. You’ll also have the chance to learn more about the effort to create the Louisville Community Grocery, a cooperatively-owned grocery store that would provide affordable, healthy food to the city. This indoor/outdoor event takes place at the Community Grocery’s new office in Old Louisville.

FRIDAY, Nov. 6

Capitol Connection: The Legislative Perspective on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Reform

Online

Free | 10:30-11:30 a.m.

This panel, hosted by Greater Louisville Inc. and the ACLU of Kentucky, features Louisville and state lawmakers talking about how they’re responding to the racial justice movement and what policy changes they think are being seriously considered. Confirmed participants so far are state Sen. Gerald Neal and Metro Council President David James. Registration is required.