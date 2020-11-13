How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (11/13)

FRIDAY, Nov. 13

R.J. McNeal & T.S. Elliott Presents: Jokes n’ Jazz

21st Amendment Germantown

$20 | 7 p.m.-Midnight

Comedians Rico Lovelace and Farrell Lee (aka, Mr. Skitz) will bring the jokes, Indianapolis musician Bashiri Asad will bring the jazz.

Sippin’ Soul Brown

Riot Cafe

$30 | 7 p.m.

Get out and enjoy and intimate night of music with Soul River Brown and the Foundation Band. Ticket price includes the music paired with what the Cafe calls “Sol Food,” three courses “of Puerto Rican delight” by Limbo sous chef Anjie Hebert and three cocktails. COVID-19 rules will be enforced. And come back to the Riot Cafe on Sunday for the photography art opening of Jon Cherry, featuring the music of Scott T. Smith. Cherry has taken many iconic photos of the protests in Louisville, including one for a LEO cover illustrating a story about his work. Tickets for that are here.

SATURDAY, Nov. 14

End White Silence Ally Rally & March

Emerson Park

Free | 4 p.m.

Hosted by WRATH, or White Radicals Against Thoughtless Hate, this peaceful rally and march in Schnitzelburg is a great way to show your support in the push for racial justice.

Advertisement

SUNDAY, Nov. 15

CC’s Drag Brunch

CC’s Low Carb Kitchen

$30 | 2 p.m.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show of CC’s Drag Brunch has been added.

It’s possible that drag goes better with brunch than mimosas. But why make us choose? Tova Ura Vitch, “The Queen of Bling,” hosts two brunch-time shows featuring DJ Syimone from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This new restaurant in The 800 Building could become your next brunch spot, too, as CC’s makes everything from scratch and offers healthy, low carb “elevated comfort foods”… so brunch won’t send you right back to sleep. Plus, drink specials all day this Sunday. Tickets are available here.

ANYTIME

Bless the Block Donations

Online

Donation-based | Any time

Local organizations are starting to raise funds for Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s Bless the Block program. This holiday season, the nonprofit is having donors adopt blocks and homes in The West End to provide them with new clothes, electronics, gift cards, toys and holiday dinners. The Derby City Roller Girls are currently collecting donations. You can get started on adopting your own block here. Sponsorship levels start out at $250 to adopt one home.