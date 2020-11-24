Jefferson Square Park was filled with friends, family and fellow protesters on Monday night as they came together to mourn Travis Nagdy.
Hundreds mourn death of passionate Black Lives Matter activist Travis Nagdy

Family, friends and fellow protesters gathered Monday to remember Hamza “Travis” Nagdy, 21, who was shot and killed on Crittenden Drive early Monday morning. The death of the prominent, energetic organizer and protest leader has devastated protesters who have been fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor since May 28.

Hamza ‘Travis’ Nagdy, a beloved activist, was shot and killed Monday. He was 21.

At 3 p.m. Monday, the group of mourners gathered in the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive where Nagdy was shot. There, they placed flowers, signs and photos to honor him. A caravan then went downtown to Jefferson Square Park where hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil. 

Many of his friends and family members spoke to the crowd about Nagdy, emphasizing his passion and charisma in the fight against racial inequality and police violence.

Police had not identified a suspect or suspects in Nagdy’s death, The Courier Journal reported.

His sister set up a GoFundMe page to pay for a funeral: “My brother was murdered. He was only 21 years old. He was an avid activist for Black Lives Matter. He was an inspirational leader. We are poor and can not afford any money at all for his funeral. Our mother lives on disability and I just lost my job due to covid. Please. Anything helps even a share.”

Friends, family and fellow protesters gathered in the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive where Travis Nagdy was killed on Monday.
Protesters hugged each other while they gathered on Crittenden Drive to mourn the loss of Travis Nagdy.
Nagdy’s mother Christina Muimneach was joined by her son’s friends and mourners on Crittenden Drive where he was fatally shot early Monday morning.
Friends of Nagdy surrounded his mother Christina Muimneach on Crittenden Drive where he was fatally shot early Monday morning.
Posters and photos were placed in the street on Crittenden Drive where social justice activist Travis Nagdy died from a gunshot wound on Monday.
Friends of Nagdy comforted each other on Monday.
The vigil started in the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive where Travis Nagdy was killed on Monday.
Flowers were placed on the ground where Travis Nagdy was shot on Monday.
Candles were placed in Jefferson Square Park on Monday night in honor of social justice activist Travis Nagdy.
Candles were lit in Jefferson Square Park to spell out ‘Travis’ as the park filled with friends, family and fellow protesters to honor him.
Candles, flowers and photos of Nagdy filled Jefferson Square Park on Monday night.
Christina Muimneach was surrounded by friends of her son Travis Nagdy.
Friends, family and fellow protesters took turns telling stories about their time with Nagdy and his dedication to fighting for equality and for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Mourners raised their fists and chanted in honor of Travis Nagdy at Jefferson Square Park.
Travis Nagdy spoke to protesters on a megaphone in front of the Kentucky Derby Festival office during a protest.
Travis Nagdy spoke to police at the protest outside of Senator Mitch McConnell’s home during a protest.

