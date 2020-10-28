Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (10/28)

Absurd: The LMPD pisses off everyone!

One detail not fully explained in the Breonna Taylor case is why the Louisville police cannot ask the U.S. Postal Service about suspected parcels. The Courier Journal reports that Shively police act as a go-between. Postal inspectors “don’t want any more dealings with Louisville Metro units” because of “bad blood” from a past incident, a Shivley police sergeant said. The LMPD has not told The CJ why. Remember, this comes after Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly wrote in an email that the FBI “aren’t cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line.” So, now we know: When a Louisville cop acts like an asshole, you can take solace that likely it is not about you — it is probably about them.

Thorn: Don’t be a mask-hole!

If you think you are invincible, here are some staggering facts: Kentucky set a record for new COVID-19 cases for third time in the past seven days The CJ reported, with a total of more than 99,000 cases and more than 1,400 who have died. This news comes as Gov. Andy Beshear has issued recommendations that align with the tight rules he ordered at the start of the pandemic.

Thorn: Why KY Dems lose

State Rep. Attica Scott told New York Magazine that the state Democratic party did not support her when she was arrested on a trumped up rioting charge. In Virginia, the state Democratic party held a rally and voiced formal support for a lawmaker who had been arrested. In Kentucky, zilch. “Yet the Tennessee Democratic Party issued a statement. Ohio’s Democratic Women’s Caucus issued a statement,” Scott told the magazine. The state party did not respond to NYM’s request for comment.

Rose: ‘It hurts to not try’

Here is handsome Kentucky Man George Clooney on why he supports Amy McGrath, even though she likely cannot beat Mitch McConnell: “Of course you fight the losing fights, and of course you go into them fully expecting that you’re going to lose this fight,” he told Vanity Fair. “But that’s how democracy works. You fight it, and fight it, and at some point it changes. It doesn’t hurt to lose. It hurts to not try.”

Absurd: M.I.T. = Massie Is Tiresome

U.S. Rep. Thomas “Ayn Wrong” Massie, who thinks his M.I.T. education means he is smarter than everyone, showed his ignorance when he tweeted that he will not take a coronavirus vaccine. He told The CJ he thinks he has immunity already. Vote for his Democratic opponent, Dr. Alexandra Owensby. She might live longer.