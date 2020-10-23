How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (10/23)

SATURDAY, Oct. 24

What KY Women Leaders Can Tell Us About Equity in the Workplace

Online

Free | 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

A virtual panel of women leaders coming from a range of fields, including government, the nonprofit sector and academia, will discuss “advances made by women in the professional world and systemic obstacles that must be overcome.” Speakers include Melanie Beals Goan, UK associate professor and author of “A Simple Justice: Kentucky Women Fight for the Vote; state Sen. Julie Raque Adams; President and CEO of Metro United Way Theresa Reno-Weber; and Nikki Lanier, the senior vice president and regional executive for the Louisville branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Former Louisville mayor and Spalding Executive in Residence Jerry Abramson moderates.

Access to the Polls

Various locations

Free | Times vary

Several groups are helping provide easy access to the polls this weekend. The Louisville Urban League and the Breonna Taylor Foundation are both hosting different “ride to the polls” events on Saturday. You can ride from Greater Friendship Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or from the Louisville Urban League at noon. All day, you can help volunteer at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds to wheel voters who have mobility issues to the polls through a service provided by LSURJ Faith and the Poor Peoples Campaign.

Unity March & Concert in Support of Black Lives

Great Lawn

Free | Noon

This concert and march, organized by the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression and Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice, is meant to promote unity, courage and peace, say organizers. The event will start at the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park with music and art from Scott T. Smith, Passion Dance and The Diamond Empire Band. In between performances, local leaders will speak, including state Rep. Attica Scott, Kentucky Alliance Co-chair Shameka Parrish-Wright, LSURJ leader Sonja De Vries and youth leader Ashanti Scott. Free food will be available from 502 Café, Mellwood Tavern, Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Co. and Riot Café. At 2 p.m., the crowd will march to Jefferson Square Park. This event will also honor Vickie Lee Jones and Maurice Stallard, two Black Louisvillians who were killed two years ago at the Jeffersontown Kroger in what is being charged as a hate crime.

SUNDAY, Oct. 25

Pride Games Glow Party

NoraeBar

$10 | 8 p.m.-midnight

This party uplifting the local Black LGBTQ community includes private karaoke rooms, bottle service, a food truck and music curated by DJ iBJam’N. Pride Games a Louisville group that plans events focusing on the LGBTQ community hosts. You must buy tickets beforehand. Contact Des at 294-8982 for more info. Wear neon!