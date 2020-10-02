How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (10/2)

SATURDAY, Oct. 3

Black Owned Business Event

OG’z Family Store

No cover | 2-8 p.m.

Here is how you can support Black-owned businesses, such as host OG’z Family Store, a family-owned grocery in Jeffersonville. OG’z and co-host musician SwaggerBOI ENT. are getting the word out for other local, independent, black-owned businesses. But, more than a business fair, this is a business, food, music, democracy and fun fair. Live music, games and activities for kids, an adult corn hole tournament, wellness stations and raffles are open to anyone looking to do some safe, social shopping. There will also be a voter registration booth if you haven’t taken care of that yet. Community and civic leaders will also be joining to help spread support and strengthen the community.

The Black Up

2313 W. Market St.

No cover | 3-6 p.m.

Black Market KY is hosting a “Black AF” pop-up with vendors. Black Market KY is a for-profit grocery store opening soon in The West End.

Black Women’s Memorial March and Vigil

The Belvedere

Free | 6 p.m.

This march and vigil (which welcomes allies) is an evening of healing and highlighting and celebrating Black women. Participants will meet at The Belvedere with candles and signs. The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, The Youth Coalition of Louisville and the new Black Women’s Collective are hosting. The Black Women’s Collective is a Louisville-based group that promotes community organizing centered around the liberation of Black women.

Riot Soft Opening: Keep Moving Forward Band

Riot Cafe

$10 | 6 p.m.

Riot Cafe is a new community center and social justice cafe created by Olivia Griffin of The Limbo tiki bar. This soft opening will feature healing and inclusive live music from the Keep Moving Forward Band and specialty drinks and food inspired by Korean and Japanese cuisine. You can buy tickets here.

ALL WEEKEND

Free Community Tutoring and NTI Support

Anywhere

Donation-based | Anytime

Change Today, Change Tomorrow is raising funds for Watch Us Grow, a Black-owned tutoring organization that is offering free tutoring and NTI assistance to local youth.