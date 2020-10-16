How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (10/16)

FRIDAY, Oct. 16

Our Vote Now Weekend

Various locations

Free | Times vary

Early voting has commenced in Kentucky, and Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center has created a weekend of events to encourage you to take advantage. On Friday, experience an evening of “great music and inspiration” at Newburg Park at 7 p.m. On Saturday, learn how to become more engaged on the ground at 1619 Flux, led by the Justice and Freedom Coalition. And, on Sunday, the Life Center is holding a Love-olution Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. The Louisville Community Bail Fund will also be offering rides to the polls if you need transportation. Sign up here.

‘Okolona Habla’

Facebook Live

Donation based | 7-8:30 p.m.

“Okolona Habla” is “a bilingual exploration of being a child of immigrants in Louisville,” performed by poet Marcos Morales and Sassa Rivera. Donations will be split between Actors Theatre of Louisville and La Casita Center, a Latinx community nonprofit in Louisville. The performance will be available to watch afterward on Facebook and YouTube.

SATURDAY, Oct. 17

Black Businesses Matter Pop Up Mall

Manhattan on Broadway

Free | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Check out some Louisville Black owned businesses at this pop-up shopping experience. Some featured businesses are The Stanza Collective, GLS Custom Clothiers and SaladChic.

Breonna’s Roots Protest Homecoming Harvest Festival 2020

Jefferson Square Park

Free | Noon-7 p.m.

This fall festival hosted by White Radicals Against Thoughtless Hate is infused with activism. There will be a chicken dumpling and apple dumpling cook-off, kids activities, games and free food. But, the parade will also be a march with wagon floats, and demanding justice for Breonna Taylor will still be at the center of it all. The event will benefit Feed the West, as well, which is bringing free groceries to The West End.

Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam: Say Her Name Edition

Encore on 4th

$10 | 7 p.m.

It’s been a long year since the Lipstick Wars, but we’re so happy they’re back. The sixth annual all-women poetry slam, hosted by poet Brandon “B Shatter” Harrison, features eight BIPOC poets. There couldn’t be a more important time to hear from the spoken word artists and, as organizers say, “celebrate and uplift the slain black women who have lost their lives to police brutality and say their name!” The three finalists will compete at Black Harvest on Halloween. Masks are required for all attendees.